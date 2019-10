College Football Schedule

By The Associated Press

All Times EDT (Subject to change) Friday, Oct. 11 EAST

Lafayette (0-5) at Princeton (3-0), 7 p.m.

SOUTH

Virginia (4-1) at Miami (2-3), 8 p.m.

FAR WEST

Colorado St. (1-5) at New Mexico (2-3), 8 p.m.

Colorado (3-2) at Oregon (4-1), 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12 EAST

Richmond (2-3) at Maine (2-3), Noon

Robert Morris (1-4) at St. Francis (Pa.) (3-2), Noon

Memphis (5-0) at Temple (4-1), Noon

Holy Cross (2-3) at Brown (1-2), 12:30 p.m.

LIU (0-4) at Bryant (1-5), 1 p.m.

Bucknell (0-5) at Colgate (0-6), 1 p.m.

CCSU (4-1) at Columbia (1-2), 1 p.m.

Cornell (1-2) at Harvard (2-1), 1 p.m.

Norfolk St. (1-5) at Howard (1-5), 1 p.m.

Presbyterian (0-5) at Monmouth (NJ) (3-2), 1 p.m.

Delaware St. (1-4) at Morgan St. (0-5), 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart (3-2) at Penn (1-2), 1 p.m.

Yale (3-0) at Dartmouth (3-0), 1:30 p.m.

Fordham (2-4) at Georgetown (4-1), 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) (3-3) at Towson (3-2), 4 p.m.

Iowa St. (3-2) at West Virginia (3-2), 4 p.m.

New Hampshire (3-2) at Stony Brook (4-2), 6 p.m.

SOUTH

Georgia Tech (1-4) at Duke (3-2), Noon

South Carolina (2-3) at Georgia (5-0), Noon

Mississippi St. (3-2) at Tennessee (1-4), Noon

San Diego (2-2) at Davidson (4-1), 1 p.m.

Morehead St. (2-3) at Jacksonville (2-3), 1 p.m.

Hampton (3-2) at Gardner-Webb (2-3), 1:30 p.m.

Villanova (6-0) at James Madison (5-1), 1:30 p.m.

Samford (3-3) at VMI (3-3), 1:30 p.m.

Delaware (3-2) at Elon (2-4), 2 p.m.

Florida A&M (4-1) at SC State (3-1), 2 p.m.

W. Carolina (1-4) at The Citadel (2-4), 2 p.m.

Old Dominion (1-4) at Marshall (2-3), 2:30 p.m.

Savannah St. (3-2) at Alcorn St. (4-2), 3 p.m.

SE Missouri (3-2) at Austin Peay (3-2), 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M (4-2) at Grambling St. (1-4), 3 p.m.

Alabama St. (2-3) at Jackson St. (1-4), 3 p.m.

Charleston Southern (1-4) at Kennesaw St. (4-1), 3 p.m.

Murray St. (3-3) at Tennessee St. (1-5), 3 p.m.

Florida St. (3-2) at Clemson (5-0), 3:30 p.m.

BYU (2-3) at South Florida (2-3), 3:30 p.m.

UConn (1-4) at Tulane (4-1), 3:45 p.m.

Middle Tennessee (2-3) at FAU (3-2), 4 p.m.

Northwestern St. (0-5) at Nicholls (3-2), 4 p.m.

UNLV (1-4) at Vanderbilt (1-4), 4 p.m.

Rhode Island (1-4) at Virginia Tech (3-2), 4 p.m.

Georgia St. (3-2) at Coastal Carolina (3-2), 5 p.m.

Incarnate Word (3-2) at SE Louisiana (3-2), 5 p.m.

Charlotte (2-3) at FIU (2-3), 7 p.m.

UMass (1-5) at Louisiana Tech (4-1), 7 p.m.

North Texas (2-3) at Southern Miss. (3-2), 7 p.m.

Prairie View (2-3) at Southern U. (2-3), 7 p.m.

UT Martin (3-2) at Tennessee Tech (4-2), 7 p.m.

Army (3-2) at W. Kentucky (3-2), 7 p.m.

Arkansas (2-3) at Kentucky (2-3), 7:30 p.m.

Louisville (3-2) at Wake Forest (5-0), 7:30 p.m.

Florida (6-0) at LSU (5-0), 8 p.m.

MIDWEST

Toledo (4-1) at Bowling Green (1-4), Noon

Michigan (4-1) at Illinois (2-3), Noon

Rutgers (1-4) at Indiana (3-2), Noon

Maryland (3-2) at Purdue (1-4), Noon

Miami (Ohio) (2-3) at W. Michigan (3-3), Noon

Drake (2-2) at Butler (1-4), 1 p.m.

Jacksonville St. (4-2) at E. Illinois (0-6), 1 p.m.

W. Illinois (0-5) at Indiana St. (2-3), 1 p.m.

Ball St. (2-3) at E. Michigan (3-2), 2 p.m.

N. Iowa (3-2) at N. Dakota St. (5-0), 2 p.m.

Dayton (3-1) at Valparaiso (0-5), 2 p.m.

New Mexico St. (0-6) at Cent. Michigan (3-3), 3 p.m.

South Dakota (2-3) at Missouri St. (1-3), 3 p.m.

Kent St. (2-3) at Akron (0-5), 3:30 p.m.

N. Illinois (1-4) at Ohio (2-3), 3:30 p.m.

Michigan St. (4-2) at Wisconsin (5-0), 3:30 p.m.

S. Dakota St. (3-1) at Youngstown St. (4-1), 6 p.m.

Mississippi (3-3) at Missouri (4-1), 7 p.m.

Illinois St. (3-2) at S. Illinois (2-3), 7 p.m.

Penn St. (5-0) at Iowa (4-1), 7:30 p.m.

Nebraska (4-2) at Minnesota (5-0), 7:30 p.m.

Southern Cal (3-2) at Notre Dame (4-1), 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Oklahoma (5-0) vs. Texas (4-1) at Dallas, Noon

MVSU (1-4) at Ark.-Pine Bluff (4-2), 2 p.m.

Lamar (3-3) at Sam Houston St. (4-2), 3 p.m.

Missouri S&T (4-1) at Texas Southern (0-5), 3 p.m.

Cincinnati (4-1) at Houston (2-3), 3:30 p.m.

Alabama (5-0) at Texas A&M (3-2), 3:30 p.m.

Texas Tech (3-2) at Baylor (5-0), 4 p.m.

McNeese St. (3-3) at Cent. Arkansas (3-2), 5 p.m.

UAB (4-1) at UTSA (2-3), 6 p.m.

Houston Baptist (4-2) at Abilene Christian (2-4), 7 p.m.

Navy (3-1) at Tulsa (2-3), 7:30 p.m.

FAR WEST

North Dakota (3-2) at Idaho St. (2-3), 3:05 p.m.

Washington St. (3-2) at Arizona St. (4-1), 3:30 p.m.

N. Colorado (1-5) at E. Washington (2-4), 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. (3-2) at Montana St. (5-1), 4 p.m.

San Jose St. (3-2) at Nevada (3-2), 4 p.m.

Idaho (2-4) at Portland St. (3-3), 5:05 p.m.

Fresno St. (2-2) at Air Force (3-2), 7 p.m.

Cal Poly (2-3) at UC Davis (2-4), 7:05 p.m.

Utah (4-1) at Oregon St. (2-3), 8 p.m.

S. Utah (1-5) at Weber St. (3-2), 8 p.m.

Hawaii (4-1) at Boise St. (5-0), 10:15 p.m.

Wyoming (4-1) at San Diego St. (4-1), 10:30 p.m.

Washington (4-2) at Arizona (4-1), 11 p.m.

