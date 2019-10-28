Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

College Football Schedule

October 28, 2019 1:52 pm
 
4 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
(Subject to change)
Thursday, Oct. 31
SOUTH

Georgia Southern (4-3) at Appalachian St. (7-0), 8 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

West Virginia (3-4) at Baylor (7-0), 8 p.m.

___

Friday, Nov. 1
EAST

Princeton (6-0) at Cornell (2-4), 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Navy (6-1) at UConn (2-6), 8 p.m.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

Saturday, Nov. 2
EAST

St. Francis (Pa.) (4-4) at Duquesne (5-2), Noon

Colgate (1-8) at Georgetown (5-3), Noon

Butler (2-6) at Marist (2-5), Noon

Michigan (6-2) at Maryland (3-5), Noon

LIU (0-7) at Robert Morris (4-4), Noon

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Boston College (4-4) at Syracuse (3-5), Noon

Liberty (5-3) at UMass (1-7), Noon

CCSU (7-1) at Wagner (1-7), Noon

Columbia (2-4) at Yale (5-1), Noon

Fordham (3-5) at Lafayette (1-7), 12:30 p.m.

Holy Cross (4-4) at Lehigh (4-3), 12:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart (4-4) at Bryant (2-7), 1 p.m.

Dartmouth (6-0) at Harvard (4-2), 1 p.m.

NC Central (3-5) at Howard (1-7), 1 p.m.

Villanova (6-2) at New Hampshire (4-3), 1 p.m.

Brown (1-5) at Penn (2-4), 1 p.m.

Merrimack (4-4) at Rhode Island (1-7), 1 p.m.

Delaware (4-4) at Towson (4-4), 2 p.m.

Maine (3-5) at Albany (NY) (5-3), 3:30 p.m.

SOUTH

Old Dominion (1-7) at FIU (4-4), Noon

Houston (3-5) at UCF (6-2), Noon

NC State (4-3) at Wake Forest (6-1), Noon

Valparaiso (1-7) at Davidson (5-3), 1 p.m.

Austin Peay (5-3) at E. Kentucky (5-3), 1 p.m.

Presbyterian (0-8) at Hampton (4-4), 1 p.m.

Stetson (5-2) at Jacksonville (2-6), 1 p.m.

Dayton (4-3) at Morehead St. (4-4), 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern (2-6) at Gardner-Webb (3-5), 1:30 p.m.

NC A&T (5-2) at SC State (5-2), 1:30 p.m.

W. Carolina (1-7) at VMI (4-4), 1:30 p.m.

Furman (5-3) at Chattanooga (4-4), 2 p.m.

William & Mary (2-6) at Elon (4-4), 2 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) (6-2) at Kennesaw St. (7-1), 2 p.m.

Alabama St. (3-4) at MVSU (2-6), 2 p.m.

Tennessee Tech (4-4) at Murray St. (4-5), 2 p.m.

Morgan St. (1-7) at Norfolk St. (2-6), 2 p.m.

Campbell (6-1) at North Alabama (2-6), 2:30 p.m.

Troy (3-4) at Coastal Carolina (3-4), 3 p.m.

Texas Southern (0-7) at Grambling St. (3-4), 3 p.m.

Stony Brook (5-3) at Richmond (4-4), 3 p.m.

SE Missouri (5-3) at Tennessee St. (2-6), 3 p.m.

Jacksonville St. (6-3) at UT Martin (5-3), 3 p.m.

Middle Tennessee (3-5) at Charlotte (3-5), 3:30 p.m.

The Citadel (5-4) at ETSU (2-6), 3:30 p.m.

Miami (4-4) at Florida St. (4-4), 3:30 p.m.

Florida (7-1) at Georgia (6-1), 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. (4-4) at Louisiana-Monroe (3-4), 3:30 p.m.

Wofford (5-2) at Clemson (8-0), 4 p.m.

Delaware St. (1-7) at Florida A&M (7-1), 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh (5-3) at Georgia Tech (2-5), 4 p.m.

Tulsa (2-6) at Tulane (5-3), 4 p.m.

FAU (5-3) at W. Kentucky (5-3), 4 p.m.

Texas St. (2-5) at Louisiana-Lafayette (5-2), 5 p.m.

Northwestern St. (1-7) at McNeese St. (5-4), 5 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin (1-7) at SE Louisiana (4-3), 5 p.m.

Alabama A&M (5-3) at Southern U. (4-4), 5 p.m.

Mississippi (3-5) at Auburn (6-2), 7 p.m.

Cincinnati (6-1) at East Carolina (3-5), 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff (5-3) at Jackson St. (3-5), 7 p.m.

Samford (4-4) at Mercer (3-5), 7 p.m.

UAB (6-1) at Tennessee (3-5), 7 p.m.

SMU (8-0) at Memphis (7-1), 7:30 p.m.

Virginia (5-3) at North Carolina (4-4), 7:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt (2-5) at South Carolina (3-5), 7:30 p.m.

MIDWEST

N. Illinois (3-5) at Cent. Michigan (5-4), Noon

Buffalo (4-4) at E. Michigan (4-4), Noon

Nebraska (4-4) at Purdue (2-6), Noon

N. Iowa (5-3) at Illinois St. (6-2), 1 p.m.

S. Illinois (4-4) at Indiana St. (3-5), 1 p.m.

Akron (0-8) at Bowling Green (2-6), 2 p.m.

South Dakota (3-5) at W. Illinois (0-8), 2 p.m.

Virginia Tech (5-2) at Notre Dame (5-2), 2:30 p.m.

S. Dakota St. (5-2) at Missouri St. (1-6), 3 p.m.

Rutgers (2-6) at Illinois (4-4), 3:30 p.m.

Kansas St. (5-2) at Kansas (3-5), 3:30 p.m.

N. Dakota St. (8-0) at Youngstown St. (5-3), 6 p.m.

Northwestern (1-6) at Indiana (6-2), 7 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

UTSA (3-4) at Texas A&M (5-3), Noon

UTEP (1-6) at North Texas (3-5), 3:30 p.m.

TCU (4-3) at Oklahoma St. (5-3), 3:30 p.m.

Marshall (5-3) at Rice (0-8), 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. (3-5) at Arkansas (2-6), 4 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas (6-2) at Lamar (4-4), 4 p.m.

Nicholls (4-4) at Incarnate Word (5-3), 5 p.m.

FAR WEST

S. Utah (2-7) at Montana St. (5-3), 2 p.m.

Army (3-5) at Air Force (6-2), 3:30 p.m.

UNLV (2-6) at Colorado St. (3-5), 3:30 p.m.

Utah (7-1) at Washington (5-3), 4 p.m.

N. Arizona (4-4) at E. Washington (3-5), 4:05 p.m.

Oregon St. (3-4) at Arizona (4-4), 4:30 p.m.

N. Colorado (1-7) at Idaho St. (3-5), 4:30 p.m.

Cal Poly (2-6) at Idaho (3-5), 5 p.m.

Drake (4-2) at San Diego (5-2), 5 p.m.

Montana (6-2) at Portland St. (5-4), 5:05 p.m.

Oregon (7-1) at Southern Cal (5-3), 8 p.m.

Weber St. (6-2) at Sacramento St. (6-2), 9 p.m.

Colorado (3-5) at UCLA (3-5), 9 p.m.

BYU (3-4) at Utah St. (4-3), 10 p.m.

New Mexico (2-6) at Nevada (4-4), 10:30 p.m.

Boise St. (6-1) at San Jose St. (4-4), 10:30 p.m.

Fresno St. (3-4) at Hawaii (5-3), 11:59 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|25 ASBO Annual Conference and Expo
10|28 Cognilytica CPMAI AI & ML Project...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines practice drill sequences ahead of upcoming wreath laying ceremony

Today in History

1998: President Clinton signs Digital Millennium Copyright Act into law