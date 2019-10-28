College Football Schedule

|All Times EDT
|(Subject to change)
|Thursday, Oct. 31
|SOUTH
Georgia Southern (4-3) at Appalachian St. (7-0), 8 p.m.
West Virginia (3-4) at Baylor (7-0), 8 p.m.
___
Princeton (6-0) at Cornell (2-4), 6 p.m.
Navy (6-1) at UConn (2-6), 8 p.m.
___
St. Francis (Pa.) (4-4) at Duquesne (5-2), Noon
Colgate (1-8) at Georgetown (5-3), Noon
Butler (2-6) at Marist (2-5), Noon
Michigan (6-2) at Maryland (3-5), Noon
LIU (0-7) at Robert Morris (4-4), Noon
Boston College (4-4) at Syracuse (3-5), Noon
Liberty (5-3) at UMass (1-7), Noon
CCSU (7-1) at Wagner (1-7), Noon
Columbia (2-4) at Yale (5-1), Noon
Fordham (3-5) at Lafayette (1-7), 12:30 p.m.
Holy Cross (4-4) at Lehigh (4-3), 12:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart (4-4) at Bryant (2-7), 1 p.m.
Dartmouth (6-0) at Harvard (4-2), 1 p.m.
NC Central (3-5) at Howard (1-7), 1 p.m.
Villanova (6-2) at New Hampshire (4-3), 1 p.m.
Brown (1-5) at Penn (2-4), 1 p.m.
Merrimack (4-4) at Rhode Island (1-7), 1 p.m.
Delaware (4-4) at Towson (4-4), 2 p.m.
Maine (3-5) at Albany (NY) (5-3), 3:30 p.m.
Old Dominion (1-7) at FIU (4-4), Noon
Houston (3-5) at UCF (6-2), Noon
NC State (4-3) at Wake Forest (6-1), Noon
Valparaiso (1-7) at Davidson (5-3), 1 p.m.
Austin Peay (5-3) at E. Kentucky (5-3), 1 p.m.
Presbyterian (0-8) at Hampton (4-4), 1 p.m.
Stetson (5-2) at Jacksonville (2-6), 1 p.m.
Dayton (4-3) at Morehead St. (4-4), 1 p.m.
Charleston Southern (2-6) at Gardner-Webb (3-5), 1:30 p.m.
NC A&T (5-2) at SC State (5-2), 1:30 p.m.
W. Carolina (1-7) at VMI (4-4), 1:30 p.m.
Furman (5-3) at Chattanooga (4-4), 2 p.m.
William & Mary (2-6) at Elon (4-4), 2 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) (6-2) at Kennesaw St. (7-1), 2 p.m.
Alabama St. (3-4) at MVSU (2-6), 2 p.m.
Tennessee Tech (4-4) at Murray St. (4-5), 2 p.m.
Morgan St. (1-7) at Norfolk St. (2-6), 2 p.m.
Campbell (6-1) at North Alabama (2-6), 2:30 p.m.
Troy (3-4) at Coastal Carolina (3-4), 3 p.m.
Texas Southern (0-7) at Grambling St. (3-4), 3 p.m.
Stony Brook (5-3) at Richmond (4-4), 3 p.m.
SE Missouri (5-3) at Tennessee St. (2-6), 3 p.m.
Jacksonville St. (6-3) at UT Martin (5-3), 3 p.m.
Middle Tennessee (3-5) at Charlotte (3-5), 3:30 p.m.
The Citadel (5-4) at ETSU (2-6), 3:30 p.m.
Miami (4-4) at Florida St. (4-4), 3:30 p.m.
Florida (7-1) at Georgia (6-1), 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. (4-4) at Louisiana-Monroe (3-4), 3:30 p.m.
Wofford (5-2) at Clemson (8-0), 4 p.m.
Delaware St. (1-7) at Florida A&M (7-1), 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh (5-3) at Georgia Tech (2-5), 4 p.m.
Tulsa (2-6) at Tulane (5-3), 4 p.m.
FAU (5-3) at W. Kentucky (5-3), 4 p.m.
Texas St. (2-5) at Louisiana-Lafayette (5-2), 5 p.m.
Northwestern St. (1-7) at McNeese St. (5-4), 5 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin (1-7) at SE Louisiana (4-3), 5 p.m.
Alabama A&M (5-3) at Southern U. (4-4), 5 p.m.
Mississippi (3-5) at Auburn (6-2), 7 p.m.
Cincinnati (6-1) at East Carolina (3-5), 7 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff (5-3) at Jackson St. (3-5), 7 p.m.
Samford (4-4) at Mercer (3-5), 7 p.m.
UAB (6-1) at Tennessee (3-5), 7 p.m.
SMU (8-0) at Memphis (7-1), 7:30 p.m.
Virginia (5-3) at North Carolina (4-4), 7:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt (2-5) at South Carolina (3-5), 7:30 p.m.
N. Illinois (3-5) at Cent. Michigan (5-4), Noon
Buffalo (4-4) at E. Michigan (4-4), Noon
Nebraska (4-4) at Purdue (2-6), Noon
N. Iowa (5-3) at Illinois St. (6-2), 1 p.m.
S. Illinois (4-4) at Indiana St. (3-5), 1 p.m.
Akron (0-8) at Bowling Green (2-6), 2 p.m.
South Dakota (3-5) at W. Illinois (0-8), 2 p.m.
Virginia Tech (5-2) at Notre Dame (5-2), 2:30 p.m.
S. Dakota St. (5-2) at Missouri St. (1-6), 3 p.m.
Rutgers (2-6) at Illinois (4-4), 3:30 p.m.
Kansas St. (5-2) at Kansas (3-5), 3:30 p.m.
N. Dakota St. (8-0) at Youngstown St. (5-3), 6 p.m.
Northwestern (1-6) at Indiana (6-2), 7 p.m.
UTSA (3-4) at Texas A&M (5-3), Noon
UTEP (1-6) at North Texas (3-5), 3:30 p.m.
TCU (4-3) at Oklahoma St. (5-3), 3:30 p.m.
Marshall (5-3) at Rice (0-8), 3:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. (3-5) at Arkansas (2-6), 4 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas (6-2) at Lamar (4-4), 4 p.m.
Nicholls (4-4) at Incarnate Word (5-3), 5 p.m.
S. Utah (2-7) at Montana St. (5-3), 2 p.m.
Army (3-5) at Air Force (6-2), 3:30 p.m.
UNLV (2-6) at Colorado St. (3-5), 3:30 p.m.
Utah (7-1) at Washington (5-3), 4 p.m.
N. Arizona (4-4) at E. Washington (3-5), 4:05 p.m.
Oregon St. (3-4) at Arizona (4-4), 4:30 p.m.
N. Colorado (1-7) at Idaho St. (3-5), 4:30 p.m.
Cal Poly (2-6) at Idaho (3-5), 5 p.m.
Drake (4-2) at San Diego (5-2), 5 p.m.
Montana (6-2) at Portland St. (5-4), 5:05 p.m.
Oregon (7-1) at Southern Cal (5-3), 8 p.m.
Weber St. (6-2) at Sacramento St. (6-2), 9 p.m.
Colorado (3-5) at UCLA (3-5), 9 p.m.
BYU (3-4) at Utah St. (4-3), 10 p.m.
New Mexico (2-6) at Nevada (4-4), 10:30 p.m.
Boise St. (6-1) at San Jose St. (4-4), 10:30 p.m.
Fresno St. (3-4) at Hawaii (5-3), 11:59 p.m.
