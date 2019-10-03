College Football Schedule

Listen Live Sports

All Times EDT
(Subject to change)
Friday, Oct. 4
EAST

Dartmouth (2-0) at Penn (1-1), 7 p.m.

MIDWEST

UCF (4-1) at Cincinnati (3-1), 8 p.m.

FAR WEST

New Mexico (2-2) at San Jose St. (2-2), 10 p.m.

___

Saturday, Oct. 5
EAST

Tulane (3-1) at Army (3-1), Noon

LIU (0-3) at Duquesne (2-2), Noon

Purdue (1-3) at Penn St. (4-0), Noon

Maryland (2-2) at Rutgers (1-3), Noon

South Florida (1-3) at UConn (1-3), Noon

Rhode Island (0-4) at Brown (1-1), 12:30 p.m.

Lehigh (1-3) at Colgate (0-5), 1 p.m.

Howard (1-4) at Harvard (1-1), 1 p.m.

Bryant (0-5) at Merrimack (2-3), 1 p.m.

Columbia (1-1) at Princeton (2-0), 1 p.m.

Fordham (2-3) at Yale (2-0), 1 p.m.

Holy Cross (1-3) at Bucknell (0-4), 2 p.m.

CCSU (3-1) at Sacred Heart (3-1), 2 p.m.

Georgetown (3-1) at Cornell (1-1), 3 p.m.

Ohio (1-3) at Buffalo (2-3), 3:30 p.m.

Air Force (3-1) at Navy (2-1), 3:30 p.m.

Elon (2-3) at New Hampshire (2-2), 3:30 p.m.

Texas (3-1) at West Virginia (3-1), 3:30 p.m.

James Madison (4-1) at Stony Brook (4-1), 6 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) (2-2) at Wagner (1-4), 6 p.m.

SC State (2-1) at Delaware St. (1-3), 7 p.m.

SOUTH

Utah St. (3-1) at LSU (4-0), Noon

Butler (1-3) at Stetson (3-1), Noon

Boston College (3-2) at Louisville (2-2), 12:30 p.m.

Presbyterian (0-4) at Campbell (3-1), 1 p.m.

Davidson (3-1) at Morehead St. (2-2), 1 p.m.

NC Central (2-3) at Florida A&M (3-1), 2 p.m.

North Alabama (2-3) at Hampton (2-2), 2 p.m.

E. Illinois (0-5) at Murray St. (2-3), 2 p.m.

NC A&T (3-1) at Norfolk St. (1-4), 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) (3-2) at Richmond (1-3), 2 p.m.

VMI (2-3) at The Citadel (2-3), 2 p.m.

Texas Southern (0-4) at Alabama A&M (3-2), 3 p.m.

Alcorn St. (3-2) at Alabama St. (2-2), 3 p.m.

UT Martin (2-2) at E. Kentucky (3-2), 3 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg (0-4) at MVSU (0-4), 4 p.m.

Furman (3-2) at Samford (3-2), 3 p.m.

Wofford (2-2) at ETSU (2-3), 3:30 p.m.

Auburn (5-0) at Florida (5-0), 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. (3-2) at Georgia St. (2-2), 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech (2-2) at Miami (2-2), 3:30 p.m.

Marshall (2-2) at Middle Tennessee (1-3), 3:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb (1-3) at W. Carolina (1-3), 3:30 p.m.

Villanova (5-0) at William & Mary (2-3), 3:30 p.m.

Memphis (4-0) at Louisiana-Monroe (2-2), 3:45 p.m.

Morgan St. (0-4) at Bethune-Cookman (3-1), 4 p.m.

North Carolina (2-3) at Georgia Tech (1-3), 4 p.m.

Chattanooga (2-3) at Mercer (2-3), 4 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas (3-1) at Nicholls (2-2), 4 p.m.

SE Louisiana (3-1) at McNeese St. (2-3), 5 p.m.

Savannah St. (3-1) at Charleston Southern (0-4), 6 p.m.

W. Kentucky (2-2) at Old Dominion (1-3), 6 p.m.

UMass (1-4) at FIU (1-3), 7 p.m.

Grambling St. (0-4) at Jackson St. (1-3), 7 p.m.

Tennessee St. (1-4) at Jacksonville St. (3-2), 7 p.m.

Georgia (4-0) at Tennessee (1-3), 7 p.m.

Rice (0-5) at UAB (3-1), 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt (1-3) at Mississippi (2-3), 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh (3-2) at Duke (3-1), 8 p.m.

MIDWEST

Jacksonville (2-2) at Dayton (2-1), Noon

TCU (3-1) at Iowa St. (2-2), Noon

Oklahoma (4-0) at Kansas (2-3), Noon

Iowa (4-0) at Michigan (3-1), Noon

Kent St. (2-2) at Wisconsin (4-0), Noon

N. Dakota St. (4-0) at Illinois St. (3-1), 1 p.m.

Valparaiso (0-4) at Drake (1-2), 2 p.m.

UC Davis (2-3) at North Dakota (2-2), 2 p.m.

E. Michigan (3-1) at Cent. Michigan (2-3), 3 p.m.

S. Illinois (2-2) at S. Dakota St. (2-1), 3 p.m.

Indiana St. (2-2) at South Dakota (1-3), 3 p.m.

Baylor (4-0) at Kansas St. (3-1), 3:30 p.m.

Illinois (2-2) at Minnesota (4-0), 3:30 p.m.

Ball St. (1-3) at N. Illinois (1-3), 3:30 p.m.

Bowling Green (1-3) at Notre Dame (3-1), 3:30 p.m.

W. Michigan (3-2) at Toledo (3-1), 3:30 p.m.

Troy (2-2) at Missouri (3-1), 4 p.m.

Northwestern (1-3) at Nebraska (3-2), 4 p.m.

Missouri St. (0-3) at W. Illinois (0-4), 4 p.m.

Youngstown St. (4-0) at N. Iowa (2-2), 5 p.m.

Tennessee Tech (4-1) at SE Missouri (2-2), 7 p.m.

Michigan St. (4-1) at Ohio St. (5-0), 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Oklahoma St. (4-1) at Texas Tech (2-2), Noon

Lane (2-2) at Ark.-Pine Bluff (3-2), 4 p.m.

Sam Houston St. (3-2) vs. Stephen F. Austin (1-4) at Houston, 4 p.m.

Incarnate Word (2-2) at Houston Baptist (4-1), 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian (2-3) at Lamar (2-3), 7 p.m.

Tulsa (2-2) at SMU (5-0), 7:30 p.m.

UTSA (1-3) at UTEP (1-3), 8 p.m.

FAR WEST

Idaho St. (2-2) at Montana (4-1), 3 p.m.

Arizona (3-1) at Colorado (3-1), 4:30 p.m.

Weber St. (2-2) at Idaho (2-3), 5 p.m.

Marist (1-3) at San Diego (1-2), 5 p.m.

S. Utah (1-4) at Portland St. (2-3), 5:05 p.m.

N. Colorado (1-4) at N. Arizona (2-3), 7 p.m.

Montana St. (4-1) at Cal Poly (2-2), 8 p.m.

Liberty (3-2) at New Mexico St. (0-5), 8 p.m.

California (4-1) at Oregon (3-1), 8 p.m.

Oregon St. (1-3) at UCLA (1-4), 9 p.m.

E. Washington (2-3) at Sacramento St. (2-2), 9:05 p.m.

San Diego St. (3-1) at Colorado St. (1-4), 10 p.m.

Washington (4-1) at Stanford (2-3), 10:30 p.m.

Boise St. (4-0) at UNLV (1-3), 10:30 p.m.

