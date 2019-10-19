College Football Scores

Albany (NY) 35, Rhode Island 28
Boston College 45, NC State 24
CCSU 52, Bryant 14
Colgate 21, Cornell 20
Columbia 44, Penn 6
Dartmouth 49, Marist 7
Delaware 16, New Hampshire 10
Duquesne 20, Sacred Heart 6
Georgetown 14, Lafayette 10
Harvard 31, Holy Cross 21
Houston 24, UConn 17
Lehigh 30, Fordham 27
Merrimack 30, Delaware St. 21
Minnesota 42, Rutgers 7
Monmouth (NJ) 49, Gardner-Webb 28
Navy 35, South Florida 3
Pittsburgh 27, Syracuse 20
Princeton 65, Brown 22
Robert Morris 21, Wagner 13
Towson 56, Bucknell 7
Appalachian St. 52, Louisiana-Monroe 7
Campbell 31, Hampton 16
Charleston Southern 25, North Alabama 20
Chattanooga 16, ETSU 13
Clemson 45, Louisville 10
Davidson 49, Jacksonville 19
E. Kentucky 34, Murray St. 27
Florida 38, South Carolina 27
Georgia 21, Kentucky 0
Georgia Southern 30, Coastal Carolina 27
Georgia St. 28, Army 21
Georgia Tech 28, Miami 21
Indiana 34, Maryland 28
Jackson St. 31, MVSU 28
James Madison 38, William & Mary 10
Kennesaw St. 55, Presbyterian 10
LSU 36, Mississippi St. 13
Liberty 59, Maine 44
Louisiana Tech 45, Southern Miss 30
Marshall 36, FAU 31
McNeese St. 42, Houston Baptist 27
Mercer 34, VMI 27
Morehead St. 31, Butler 20
SC State 24, Morgan St. 10
SE Missouri 24, Jacksonville St. 21
Stetson 38, Dayton 21
Tennessee St. 26, Austin Peay 24
The Citadel 27, Furman 10
Troy 37, South Alabama 13
UAB 38, Old Dominion 14
Vanderbilt 21, Missouri 14
Virginia 48, Duke 14
Virginia Tech 43, North Carolina 41
W. Kentucky 30, Charlotte 14
Wofford 59, W. Carolina 7
Yale 28, Richmond 27
Ball St. 52, Toledo 14
Buffalo 21, Akron 0
Cent. Michigan 38, Bowling Green 20
Cincinnati 24, Tulsa 13
E. Michigan 34, W. Michigan 27
Illinois 24, Wisconsin 23
Illinois St. 28, W. Illinois 14
Iowa 26, Purdue 20
Kansas St. 24, TCU 17
Miami (Ohio) 27, N. Illinois 24
N. Dakota St. 22, Missouri St. 0
N. Iowa 42, South Dakota 27
Ohio 45, Kent St. 38
Ohio St. 52, Northwestern 3
S. Illinois 35, Youngstown St. 10
South Dakota St. 42, Indiana St. 23
UT Martin 27, E. Illinois 18
Abilene Christian 31, Stephen F. Austin 24
Auburn 51, Arkansas 10
Baylor 45, Oklahoma St. 27
FIU 32, UTEP 17
Incarnate Word 35, Lamar 17
Iowa St. 34, Texas Tech 24
Louisiana-Lafayette 37, Arkansas St. 20
North Texas 33, Middle Tennessee 30
Oklahoma 52, West Virginia 14
Prairie View 51, Virginia Lynchburg 0
SMU 45, Temple 21
Sam Houston St. 17, Nicholls 0
Southern 28, Texas Southern 21
UTSA 31, Rice 27
Fresno St. 56, UNLV 27
Idaho 45, Idaho St. 21
Oregon 35, Washington 31
Oregon St. 21, California 17
Portland St. 38, N. Colorado 30
San Diego 42, Valparaiso 17
San Diego St. 27, San Jose St. 17
UCLA 34, Stanford 16
Utah 21, Arizona St. 3
Washington St. 41, Colorado 10
Weber St. 51, N. Arizona 28
Wyoming 23, New Mexico 10
St. Francis (PA) 30, LIU 0
