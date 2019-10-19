College Football Scores

EAST

Albany (NY) 35, Rhode Island 28

Boston College 45, NC State 24

CCSU 52, Bryant 14

Colgate 21, Cornell 20

Columbia 44, Penn 6

Dartmouth 49, Marist 7

Delaware 16, New Hampshire 10

Duquesne 20, Sacred Heart 6

Georgetown 14, Lafayette 10

Harvard 31, Holy Cross 21

Houston 24, UConn 17

Lehigh 30, Fordham 27

Merrimack 30, Delaware St. 21

Minnesota 42, Rutgers 7

Monmouth (NJ) 49, Gardner-Webb 28

Navy 35, South Florida 3

Pittsburgh 27, Syracuse 20

Princeton 65, Brown 22

Robert Morris 21, Wagner 13

Towson 56, Bucknell 7

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 52, Louisiana-Monroe 7

Campbell 31, Hampton 16

Charleston Southern 25, North Alabama 20

Chattanooga 16, ETSU 13

Clemson 45, Louisville 10

Davidson 49, Jacksonville 19

E. Kentucky 34, Murray St. 27

Florida 38, South Carolina 27

Georgia 21, Kentucky 0

Georgia Southern 30, Coastal Carolina 27

Georgia St. 28, Army 21

Georgia Tech 28, Miami 21

Indiana 34, Maryland 28

Jackson St. 31, MVSU 28

James Madison 38, William & Mary 10

Kennesaw St. 55, Presbyterian 10

LSU 36, Mississippi St. 13

Liberty 59, Maine 44

Louisiana Tech 45, Southern Miss 30

Marshall 36, FAU 31

McNeese St. 42, Houston Baptist 27

Mercer 34, VMI 27

Morehead St. 31, Butler 20

SC State 24, Morgan St. 10

SE Missouri 24, Jacksonville St. 21

Stetson 38, Dayton 21

Tennessee St. 26, Austin Peay 24

The Citadel 27, Furman 10

Troy 37, South Alabama 13

UAB 38, Old Dominion 14

Vanderbilt 21, Missouri 14

Virginia 48, Duke 14

Virginia Tech 43, North Carolina 41

W. Kentucky 30, Charlotte 14

Wofford 59, W. Carolina 7

Yale 28, Richmond 27

MIDWEST

Ball St. 52, Toledo 14

Buffalo 21, Akron 0

Cent. Michigan 38, Bowling Green 20

Cincinnati 24, Tulsa 13

E. Michigan 34, W. Michigan 27

Illinois 24, Wisconsin 23

Illinois St. 28, W. Illinois 14

Iowa 26, Purdue 20

Kansas St. 24, TCU 17

Miami (Ohio) 27, N. Illinois 24

N. Dakota St. 22, Missouri St. 0

N. Iowa 42, South Dakota 27

Ohio 45, Kent St. 38

Ohio St. 52, Northwestern 3

S. Illinois 35, Youngstown St. 10

South Dakota St. 42, Indiana St. 23

UT Martin 27, E. Illinois 18

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 31, Stephen F. Austin 24

Auburn 51, Arkansas 10

Baylor 45, Oklahoma St. 27

FIU 32, UTEP 17

Incarnate Word 35, Lamar 17

Iowa St. 34, Texas Tech 24

Louisiana-Lafayette 37, Arkansas St. 20

North Texas 33, Middle Tennessee 30

Oklahoma 52, West Virginia 14

Prairie View 51, Virginia Lynchburg 0

SMU 45, Temple 21

Sam Houston St. 17, Nicholls 0

Southern 28, Texas Southern 21

UTSA 31, Rice 27

FAR WEST

Fresno St. 56, UNLV 27

Idaho 45, Idaho St. 21

Oregon 35, Washington 31

Oregon St. 21, California 17

Portland St. 38, N. Colorado 30

San Diego 42, Valparaiso 17

San Diego St. 27, San Jose St. 17

UCLA 34, Stanford 16

Utah 21, Arizona St. 3

Washington St. 41, Colorado 10

Weber St. 51, N. Arizona 28

Wyoming 23, New Mexico 10

OTHER

St. Francis (PA) 30, LIU 0

