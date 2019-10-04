Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Colt euthanized after ‘catastrophic injury’ at Keeneland

October 4, 2019 4:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Keeneland says a colt has been euthanized after being severely injured in a race, and a filly suffered an injury and was vanned back to the barn after another race on opening day of the track’s fall meet.

The track says Stella D’Oro was euthanized Friday after suffering “a catastrophic injury” in the fourth race. Keeneland’s equine safety director, Dr. George Mundy, said in a news release the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission is investigating. Keeneland will also conduct an independent review.

The release said Fast Dreamer was vanned off after the fifth race after sustaining an injury to her right front leg.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore