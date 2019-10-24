Listen Live Sports

Conor McGregor says his UFC return fight set for January

October 24, 2019 6:46 am
 
MOSCOW (AP) — Conor McGregor says he will return to mixed martial arts in January with a UFC fight in Las Vegas.

McGregor says he will return “fully focused” on Jan. 18 at the T-Mobile Arena.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, McGregor says he knows his opponent but won’t name him, so “ask the UFC who the opponent is.”

The 31-year-old Irishman hasn’t fought since losing by submission to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018. McGregor says he wants a rematch with Nurmagomedov in Moscow and aimed a string of insults at the Russian fighter.

McGregor is facing an assault charge in Ireland over an incident in which he appeared to punch a man in a bar.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

