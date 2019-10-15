Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Corbin 1st with 10 Ks in 1st 4 innings of postseason game

October 15, 2019 9:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals left-hander Patrick Corbin is the first pitcher with 10 strikeouts in the first four innings of a postseason game, according to STATS .

The Nationals led the St. Louis Cardinals 7-1 as Game 4 of the NL Championship Series headed to the fifth inning Tuesday night.

Corbin is trying to help Washington finish off a sweep of the NLCS and reach the World Series.

He began the game by striking out the first four batters he faced. Yadier Molina and Kolten Wong were the only two Cardinals position players who did not fan at least once in the first four innings.

Advertisement

Molina homered in the fourth.

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: Get the latest information on defense networks and cloud strategy with the exclusive Federal News Network DoD Strategic IT Survey.

The record for most strikeouts in a postseason game is 17, set by Bob Gibson of the Cardinals in Game 1 of the 1968 World Series against Detroit.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 2019 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Okla. National Guard members embrace family before deployment

Today in History

1966: LBJ creates Transportation Department