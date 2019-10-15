Listen Live Sports

Cowboys DE Tyrone Crawford set for season-ending hip surgery

October 15, 2019 3:43 pm
 
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford is set to undergo season-ending hip surgery for an injury that bothered him through the offseason.

Crawford, who will go to injured reserve, tried to play through the issue early this season. The eighth-year pro was active for the first two games and had his only sack in Week 2 at Washington.

After missing two games, Crawford played against Green Bay and the New York Jets. Crawford was in for 23 snaps against the Packers and 19 against the Jets.

It will be the second time Crawford has missed most or all of a season. He tore an Achilles tendon during training camp in 2013 and missed that year. Crawford turns 30 next month.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

