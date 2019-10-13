Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cowboys-Jets Stats

October 13, 2019 7:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Dallas 0 6 3 13—22
New York 7 14 0 3—24
First Quarter

NYJ_Bell 2 run (Ficken kick), 3:24.

Second Quarter

Dal_FG Maher 50, 14:56.

NYJ_R.Anderson 92 pass from Darnold (Ficken kick), 3:34.

NYJ_Griffin 5 pass from Darnold (Ficken kick), :27.

Advertisement

Dal_FG Maher 62, :00.

Third Quarter

Dal_FG Maher 32, 7:50.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_Elliott 5 run (Maher kick), 6:30.

NYJ_FG Ficken 38, 3:24.

Dal_Prescott 4 run (pass failed), :43.

A_78,523.

___

Dal NYJ
First downs 26 20
Total Net Yards 398 382
Rushes-yards 34-129 20-56
Passing 269 326
Punt Returns 2-8 2-22
Kickoff Returns 0-0 3-73
Interceptions Ret. 1-20 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 28-40-0 23-32-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-8 2-12
Punts 3-45.7 4-45.3
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 9-68 8-105
Time of Possession 32:03 27:57

___

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Dallas, Elliott 28-105, Pollard 3-13, Prescott 3-11. New York, Bell 14-50, Powell 1-5, Darnold 5-1.

PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 28-40-0-277. New York, Darnold 23-32-1-338.

RECEIVING_Dallas, Austin 5-64, Witten 5-57, Elliott 5-47, C.Wilson 5-46, Gallup 4-48, Jarwin 2-6, Schultz 1-6, Cooper 1-3. New York, Crowder 6-98, R.Anderson 5-125, D.Thomas 4-62, Griffin 3-28, Montgomery 3-17, V.Smith 1-5, Bell 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Maher 40.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 Cocktails & Conversation: Defending...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor reads to elementary school students

Today in History

1968: First manned Apollo mission launched