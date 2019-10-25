Coyotes-Devils Sum

Arizona 1 2 2—5 New Jersey 2 1 0—3

First Period_1, New Jersey, Vatanen 2 (Subban, Hughes), 16:29. 2, New Jersey, Hughes 2 (Vatanen, Hall), 18:26 (pp). 3, Arizona, Schmaltz 4 (Demers, Ekman-Larsson), 19:43.

Second Period_4, Arizona, Grabner 3 (Demers), 2:01 (sh). 5, New Jersey, Zacha 2 (Hughes, Tennyson), 13:07. 6, Arizona, Ekman-Larsson 2 (Crouse), 13:38.

Third Period_7, Arizona, Hayton 1 (Schmaltz), 1:45. 8, Arizona, Keller 1 (Demers, Kessel), 18:20.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 6-5-6_17. New Jersey 16-8-11_35.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 3; New Jersey 1 of 5.

Goalies_Arizona, Raanta 2-0-1 (35 shots-32 saves). New Jersey, Blackwood 2-2-2 (16-12).

A_14,724 (16,514). T_2:30.

Referees_Dan O’Rourke, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Derek Nansen.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.