Coyotes-Islanders Sum

Arizona 1 0 1—2 N.Y. Islanders 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Brassard 1 (Pulock, Nelson), 1:25. 2, Arizona, Grabner 2 (Chychrun), 10:20.

Second Period_3, N.Y. Islanders, Bailey 4 (Nelson, Leddy), 14:03.

Third Period_4, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 3 (Toews, Bailey), 8:00. 5, Arizona, Garland 5 (Chychrun, Kessel), 18:55. 6, N.Y. Islanders, Mayfield 1 (Boychuk), 19:48.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 7-7-9_23. N.Y. Islanders 7-8-7_22.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 3; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 1.

Goalies_Arizona, Kuemper 4-3-0 (21 shots-18 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 3-2-0 (23-21).

A_10,752 (13,917). T_2:27.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, James Tobias.

