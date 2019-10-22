Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Coyotes-Rangers Sum

October 22, 2019 9:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Arizona 1 1 0 1—3
N.Y. Rangers 0 2 0 0—2

First Period_1, Arizona, Crouse 2 (Soderberg, Fischer), 13:06.

Second Period_2, N.Y. Rangers, DeAngelo 2 (Buchnevich, Lemieux), 5:04. 3, Arizona, Goligoski 1 (Chychrun, Schmaltz), 13:46 (pp). 4, N.Y. Rangers, DeAngelo 3 (Kakko, Strome), 18:00 (pp).

Third Period_None.

Overtime_5, Arizona, Dvorak 4 (Keller, Goligoski), 1:04.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Arizona 21-8-5-1_35. N.Y. Rangers 4-12-3_19.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 1 of 5; N.Y. Rangers 1 of 2.

Goalies_Arizona, Kuemper 4-2-0 (19 shots-17 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 1-1-0 (35-32).

A_17,435 (18,006). T_2:25.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Andrew Smith, James Tobias.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Blue Angels fly in formation with the B-29 Superfortress “Doc”

Today in History

1981: Professional air traffic controllers union is decertified