Coyotes-Sabres Sums

October 28, 2019 10:25 pm
 
Arizona 1 1 0 0—3
Buffalo 2 0 0 0—2
Arizona won shootout 1-0.

First Period_1, Buffalo, Eichel 7 (Skinner, Reinhart), 3:31 (pp). 2, Buffalo, Skinner 7 (Johansson, Sobotka), 11:16. 3, Arizona, Garland 6 (Ekman-Larsson, Hayton), 18:50. Penalties_Crouse, ARI, (tripping), 3:28.

Second Period_4, Arizona, Soderberg 3 (Goligoski, Garland), 16:32 (pp). Penalties_Hutton, BUF, served by Skinner, (tripping), 15:03; Dahlin, BUF, (hooking), 17:04.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Hinostroza, ARI, (hooking), 1:47.

Overtime_None. Penalties_None.

Shootout_Arizona 1 (Garland NG, Schmaltz G), Buffalo 0 (Eichel NG, Reinhart NG, Mittelstadt NG).

Shots on Goal_Arizona 13-15-15-1_44. Buffalo 11-9-6_26.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 1 of 2; Buffalo 1 of 2.

Goalies_Arizona, Kuemper 5-3-0 (26 shots-24 saves). Buffalo, Hutton 6-1-1 (44-42).

A_15,358 (19,070). T_2:31.

Referees_Francis Charron, Ghislain Hebert. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Mark Shewchyk.

