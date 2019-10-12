Listen Live Sports

Cronkrite spearheads South Florida rally over BYU 27-23

October 12, 2019 7:39 pm
 
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Cronkrite ran for 158 yards and two touchdowns and South Florida rallied in the fourth quarter to beat BYU 27-23 on Saturday.

The Cougars led 16-7 at halftime before Cronkrite ran it in from a yard out to reduce the margin. BYU responded with a 5-play, 70-yard drive in a little under two minutes and led 23-14 after Jaren Hall’s 29-yard TD run. Early in the fourth, the Bulls’ (3-3) Jordan McCloud ran it in from two yards out. Cronkrite closed out the scoring with a 3-yard run.

South Florida stiffened on defense after Hall’s touchdown. First, the Cougars went three-and-out and gained a yard. BYU picked off South Florida on its next possession but went minus-8 yards in four plays before fumbling the ball away. A BYU missed field goal followed and the Cougars’ final two possessions resulted in turnovers on downs.

Hall led BYU (2-4) with 148 yards passing and 83 yards rushing.

