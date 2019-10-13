Crowd packs football stadium to celebrate life of former QB

GREENWOOD, Del. (AP) — Troy Haynes floated into the end zone one more time.

More than 2,000 family members, friends, fans and admirers came from near and far Sunday (Oct. 6) to attend the celebration of life for the former Woodbridge High School quarterback, who led the Blue Raiders to two of the last three DIAA Division II championships.

The ceremony was held at the Woodbridge football stadium, the place where Haynes thrilled so many from 2015-18 as a rare, four-year starter.

At the end of the three-hour service, six of his teammates from the 2018 state champs carried Haynes’ casket from midfield into the end zone, as all in attendance spontaneously rose and lifted four fingers into the air, to symbolize his No. 4 jersey.

The casket was then loaded into a horse-drawn carriage, which circled the track around the field to cheers.

Haynes turned 19 on Sept. 22. He passed away on Sept. 29 at MD Anderson Cancer Center at the University of Texas in Houston, five months after being diagnosed with a rare, advanced stage of kidney cancer.

The bleachers on both sides of the stadium were packed well in advance of the 4 p.m. start of the ceremony on a warm but cloudy afternoon. Hundreds more ringed the black fence that surrounds the field.

Current Woodbridge High football players were dressed in their blue jerseys, followed onto the field by dozens of Woodbridge Pop Warner youth football players also wearing blue.

A GoFundMe online fundraising account was established in April to help with medical expenses, and within days, “Fight Like 4” became a rallying cry around the state and more than $45,000 was raised.

Many in attendance Sunday wore “Fight Like 4” T-shirts, and there were also splashes of orange — the color worn for kidney cancer awareness.

A large American flag flew in a steady breeze over one end zone, suspended from a ladder extended from a Greenwood Fire Department truck. The entrance to the stadium was bathed in blue light.

The Woodbridge cheerleaders wore their uniforms – topped by black “Fight Like 4” T-shirts. Hundreds of Haynes’ family members and closest friends — dressed mostly in white — took their seats in the middle of the field, with two rows of chairs stretching for 30 yards down the manicured Bermudagrass.

There were prayers and songs, and emotional remembrances from Woodbridge football coach Jed Bell and many of Haynes’ teammates. A letter of comfort from Delaware Gov. John Carney was read to the crowd.

Haynes graduated from Woodbridge on June 2, in a moving scene on the same field. He had arrived in a wheelchair, but insisted on walking to the podium. Bell accompanied him, and he received his diploma to wild cheers.

Those cheers rang out again several times on Sunday, the loudest coming when Apostle Isaac Ross told the crowd, “For months, we have leaned on the mantra Fight Like 4. Now, let’s adopt a new mantra. Live Like 4.”

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

