Crystal Palace beats West Ham 2-1, into 4th place in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace came from behind to beat London rival West Ham 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday, with the winning goal in the 87th minute coming after an offside decision was overturned by the video assistant referee.

Jordan Ayew turned in a shot from close range, only to see the linesman raise his flag for offside. Replays showed he was onside when he received the headed pass from Martin Kelly, who was also marginally onside from the cross that came in from the right.

Sebastian Haller put West Ham ahead in the 54th minute, sliding in to finish from Ryan Fredericks’ cross.

Palace equalized from the penalty spot after Declan Rice was adjudged to have handled the ball as Cheikhou Kouyate attempted to hook it back into the middle of the area. Patrick van Aanholt tucked home the spot kick, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

Advertisement

Palace moved above West Ham and into fourth place, at least overnight.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.