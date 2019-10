Cuba-United States Summary

By The Associated Press

At Washington Cuba 0 0—0 United States 6 1—7

First half_1, United States, McKennie (Morris), 1st minute. 2, United States, McKennie (Morris), 5th minute. 3, United States, Morris (McKennie), 9th minute. 4, United States, McKennie (Cannon), 13th minute. 5, United States, Ramos, own goal, 37th minute. 6, United States, Sargent (Morris), 40th minute.

Second half_7, United States, Pulisic, penalty kick, 62nd minute.

Yellow cards_None. Red cards_None.

Referee_Jose Raul Torres, Puerto Rico. Linesmen_Jairo Morales, Puerto Rico; William Rene Anderson, Puerto Rico.

Advertisement

A_13,784.

Lineups

Cuba_Nelson Johnston; Daniel Morejón, Darío Ramos, Erick Rizo, Manuel Cruz (Jose Armelo, 46th); Jean Carlos Rodríguez, Aricheel Hernández, Karel Espino; Rolando Abreu (Randy Revé, 60th); Maykel Reyes, Luis Paradela (José Pérez, 83rd)

United States_Brad Guzan; Reggie Cannon, Matt Miazga, Tim Ream, Daniel Lovitz; Jackson Yueill, Weston McKennie (Paul Arriola, 46th), Christian Pulisic (Sebastian Lletget, 68th), Cristian Roldan, Jordan Morris (Tyler Boyd, 46th); Josh Sargent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.