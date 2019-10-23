Listen Live Sports

Dallas hosts Washington to tip off season

October 23, 2019 3:13 am
 
Washington Wizards vs. Dallas Mavericks

Dallas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

The Dallas Mavericks begin the season at home against the Washington Wizards.

Dallas finished 33-49 overall in the 2018-19 season while going 24-17 at home. The Mavericks shot 44.7% from the field and 34% from 3-point range last season.

Washington finished 32-50 overall a season ago while going 10-31 on the road. The Wizards averaged 8.3 steals, 4.6 blocks and 14.1 turnovers per game last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Mavericks Injuries: Dwight Powell: out (hamstring), Ryan Broekhoff: day to day (ankle).

Wizards Injuries: Troy Brown Jr.: out (calf), Isaiah Thomas: out (thumb), C.J. Miles Jr.: out (foot), John Wall Jr.: out (left torn achilles), Ian Mahinmi: out (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

