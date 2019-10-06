Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Damir Kreilach scores, Real Salt Lake beats Vancouver 1-0

October 6, 2019 6:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Damir Kreilach scored in the 28th minute and Nick Rimando made five saves for his 10th shutout of the season in Real Salt Lake’s 1-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday in the regular-season finale.

Corey Baird put a shot on net, Kreilach took the ball on his head and bounced it past goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau.

Real Salt Lake finished the regular season 16-13-5.

Crepeau made three saves for the Whitecaps (8-16-10).

Advertisement

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore