Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dartmouth stays undefeated with 59-24 win over Columbia

October 25, 2019 9:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Derek Kyler passed for two touchdowns, Jared Gerbino ran for two scores and Dartmouth beat Columbia 59-24 on Friday night to stay undefeated on the season.

The Big Green (6-0, 3-0 Ivy League) scored 42 straight points after the Lions (2-4, 1-2) tied it at 10 early in the second quarter. Gerbino’s first TD run gave Dartmouth the lead for good with 6:44 left in the second quarter and his second TD run made it 52-10 with 8:07 left in the third.

Columbia scored back-to-back touchdowns to cut the deficit to 52-24 before the end of the third, but Noah Roper’s 8-yard TD run capped the scoring with 1:14 left in the game.

Hunter Hagdorn had four catches for 89 yards and a touchdown for the Big Green.

Advertisement

Mike Roussos had seven catches for 82 yards for the Lions.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Master Sgt. Matthew Williams to be honored with Medal of Freedom

Today in History

1929:Cabinet member found guilty in Teapot Dome scandal