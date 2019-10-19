Listen Live Sports

Davidson with 5 TDs, Princeton rolls to 65-22 win over Brown

October 19, 2019 8:36 pm
 
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Kevin Davidson threw for five touchdowns as Princeton rolled to a 65-22 win over Brown on Saturday.

Davidson was 27 of 35 for 379 yards passing for the Tigers (5-0, 2-0 Ivy League). Jacob Birmelin had 12 receptions for 186 yards and two touchdowns. Tyler Campbell ran for 91 yards.

With just one exception, Princeton scored on every drive in the first half starting with Tavish Rice’s 24-yard field goal midway through the first quarter. Ryan Quigley ran for three touchdowns, Zachary Keller ran for another, and Davidson had three scoring throws, two to Birmelin and one to Sam Johnson to take a 51-19 advantage into halftime.

The only time in the first half a Princeton drive failed to turn up points was when a Davidson pass was intercepted early in the second quarter.

Princeton outgained Brown 634 to 400 yards. The Tigers defense forced three Brown turnovers.

EJ Perry threw for 296 yards and two touchdowns for the Bears (1-4, 0-2).

