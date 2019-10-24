Listen Live Sports

Davies in centers for Wales, Halfpenny replaces Williams

October 24, 2019
 
TOKYO (AP) — Wales recalled fit-again Jonathan Davies at center and selected Leigh Halfpenny in place of the injured Liam Williams at fullback for the Rugby World Cup semifinal against South Africa on Sunday.

Davies missed the 20-19 win over France in the quarterfinals because of a knee injury. He replaces Owen Watkin, who drops to the bench.

Williams was ruled out of the tournament Friday after hurting his ankle in an accidental collision in training and his spot is taken by Halfpenny, who didn’t make the 23-man matchday squad against France.

No replacement has yet been called into the Welsh squad to replace Williams, who is one of Wales’ most dangerous runners in its back division.

Ross Moriarty is selected at No. 8 following the tournament-ending hamstring injury sustained by Josh Navidi against France.

Wales team: Leigh Halfpenny, George North, Jonathan Davies, Hadleigh Parkes, Josh Adams, Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Ross Moriarty, Justin Tipuric, Aaron Wainwright, Alun Wyn Jones, Jake Ball, Tomas Francis, Wyn Jones. Reserves: Elliot Dee, Rhys Carre, Dillon Lewis, Adam Beard, Aaron Shingler, Tomos Williams, Rhys Patchell, Owen Watkin

More AP Rugby World Cup: https://www.apnews.com/RugbyWorldCup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

