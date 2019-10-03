Listen Live Sports

Davis runs for 157 with a TD, Temple tops E Carolina 27-17

October 3, 2019 11:41 pm
 
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Re’Mahn Davis rushed for a career-high 157 yards with a touchdown and Temple defeated East Carolina 27-17 on Thursday night.

The true freshman surpassed the 135 yards he had a week earlier in a win over Georgia Tech. He carried the ball 24 times and scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter that broke a 10-10 tie.

Temple (4-1, 1-0 American Athletic Conference) had its quarterbacks go 27 of 39 for 253 yards. Starter Anthony Russo was 23 of 34 for 208 with a touchdown pass late in the third quarter to push the lead to 14. Branden Mack had nine receptions for 107 yards and Isaiah Wright 9 for 104, including a 7-yard score.

Holton Ahlers was 19 of 39 for 229 yards and two touchdowns, the last coming with 29 seconds left, for the Pirates (3-3, 0-2). CJ Johnson had eight catches for 100 yards with 10 catches of 14 yards to open the scoring and 10 to close it.

Temple leads the series 9-8, having won all six matchups following the formation of the AAC. The game was delayed for about 10 minutes after the lights some of the lights went out with about 3½ minutes remaining.

