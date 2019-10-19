Davis runs for school record 328 yards in Weber State win

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Josh Davis ran for a school-record 328 yards and four touchdowns and Weber State pulled away with three fourth-quarter touchdowns to beat Northern Arizona 51-28 on Saturday.

Davis carried it 34 times and scored a touchdown in each quarter. Kris Jackson added 22 runs for 111 yards and three touchdowns for the Wildcats (5-2, 3-0 Big Sky Conference), who won their fourth straight.

Weber State trailed 21-14 at halftime before outscoring the Lumberjacks 37-7 in the second half. Jackson capped a 16-point third quarter with an 8-yard run that made it 30-21 for the Wildcats.

Northern Arizona (3-4, 1-2) cut the deficit to 30-28 on Case Cookus’ 44-yard TD pass to Hendrix Johnson on the first play of the fourth quarter. Weber State closed it out with three straight touchdown runs, two by Jackson and one by Davis.

Cookus finished 20 of 34 for 359 yards and four touchdowns. Stacy Chukwumezie caught three passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns, including a 94-yard TD reception to give the Lumberjacks a 21-14 lead with 34 seconds left in the half.

