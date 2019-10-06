Listen Live Sports

Day of rest at RWC before final skirmishes for quarterfinals

October 6, 2019 8:45 pm
 
TOKYO (AP) — The teams take a rest on Day 18 on Monday as the Rugby World Cup heads toward the final pool games and the final reckoning for those with hopes of reaching the knockouts.

In Pool A, host Japan, Ireland and Scotland all have a chance of making the last eight, with Japan seeking history as the first Asian team to do that.

New Zealand and South Africa are in position to qualify from Pool B. Only a shock win for Italy over the three-time champion All Blacks, who are unbeaten in Japan, and a surprise from Canada against South Africa on Tuesday could change that.

Pool C’s quarterfinalists are decided: Northern hemisphere powers England and France are through, with their meeting in Yokohama on Saturday to decide the pool winner.

Australia and Wales are favorites to emerge from Pool D. Fiji is the wild card there and has a chance to upset things for Six Nations champion Wales on Wednesday in Oita.

