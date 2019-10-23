Listen Live Sports

De La Hoya denies accusations in sexual assault lawsuit

October 23, 2019 10:56 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boxing promoter Oscar De La Hoya denies accusations of sexual assault contained in a lawsuit filed against him this week.

De La Hoya’s company, Golden Boy Promotions, issued a statement Tuesday describing the action as a “frivolous lawsuit” and calling the allegations “completely false.”

The lawsuit filed Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court alleges that the unnamed woman had a consensual sexual relationship with De La Hoya until he assaulted her at his home in Pasadena in November 2017.

The lawsuit goes into graphic detail in its allegations against De La Hoya, claiming the former boxing champion was intoxicated.

The woman seeks a jury trial and unspecified damages for alleged sexual assault, sexual battery, gender violence, negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

