The Associated Press
 
De Morat’s late pass lifts Fordham over Georgetown 30-27

October 12, 2019 6:03 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Tim DeMorat hit Fotis Kokosioulis on a 17-yard touchdown pass with 16 seconds left to play and Fordham beat Georgetown 30-27 in Saturday’s Patriot League opener for both teams.

Trailing 27-23 after stopping the Hoyas on downs with 2:52 remaining, DeMorat engineered an eight-play, 73-yard drive and hit Kokosioulis in the back corner of the end zone. Antonio Cortez sealed it by recovering a Georgetown fumble with three seconds left.

Zach Davis had touchdown runs of 2 and 1 yards for the Rams (3-4, 1-0) and gained 138 yards on 23 carries. DeMorat, 18 of 35 for 214 yards with two interceptions, also hit Jack Lynch on an 11-yard TD pass.

Herman Moultrie III and Gunther Johnson each ran for touchdowns for the Hoyas (4-2, 0-1) and Cameron Deen returned a blocked point-after attempt for a 2-point score.

Fordham led 16-15 at halftime after Davis’ 2-yard run and 23-15 after his 1-yard run early in the third quarter, but Johnson and Moutrie each ran for TDs and Georgetown led 27-23 before Fordham’s winning drive.

Johnson was 13 of 17 for 280 yards for Georgetown. Michael Dereus had 4 catches for 149 yards and Joshua Tomas had 7 for 131 yards.

