Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Defense rallies Albany to beat Rhode Island 35-28

October 19, 2019 8:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Undercuffler threw four touchdown passes and Albany rallied in the second half to beat Rhode Island 35-28 on Saturday.

Undercuffler had 140 yards passing for the Great Danes (5-3, 3-1 Colonial Athletic Association). Karl Mofor ran for 101 yards on 19 carries.

Albany trailed 14-6 at halftime but defensive end Eli Mencer sacked Rhode Island’s Vito Priore on the opening drive of the second half, forcing a fumble which was picked up by lineman Nick Griffin who returned it 55 yards for a Great Danes touchdown. Rhode Island fumbled the ensuing kickoff return and cornerback Alex Badine recovered, setting up a 13-yard Undercuffler TD pass to LJ Wesneski four plays later for a 21-14 lead with 10:39 left in the third.

Turnovers plagued Rhode Island the rest of the game and Albany capitalized on a Priore interception with another scoring pass from Undercuffler to Wesneski, giving the Great Danes the lead for good, 28-21, with 1:09 remaining in the third.

Advertisement

Priore threw for 320 yards and two scores for the Rams (1-6, 0-4).

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: Get the latest information on defense networks and cloud strategy with the exclusive Federal News Network DoD Strategic IT Survey.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|19 Govies Give Back
10|21 DC CyberWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Japanese kindergartners perform for crew of USS Pioneer

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska