The Associated Press
 
Degenhardt leads Holy Cross over Brown 47-31

October 12, 2019 4:19 pm
 
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Connor Degenhardt threw for 315 yards and four touchdowns, Domenic Cozier and Peter Oliver each ran for scores and Holy Cross cashed in on two interceptions to beat Brown 47-31 on Saturday in the teams’ first meeting since 2014.

Degenhardt completed 20 of 30 passes and put the Crusaders (3-3) up for good, 20-14, on a 69-yard toss to Ayir Asante in the second quarter and later hit Asante on a 5-yard scoring pass.

Jacob Dobbs intercepted a pass by EJ Perry on the third play of the game, setting up Cozier’s 21-yard TD run seven plays later.

Brown replied with Allen Smith’s 1-yard TD run on its next drive, but Holy Cross led 13-7 after Derek Ng kicked two field goals, including a 25-yarder set up by Liam Anderson’s interception.

Andrew Bolton’s 2-yard run, set up by Cooper De Veau’s fumble recovery on a punt return, put the Bears up 14-13, but Degenhardt hit Asante for the go-ahead TD and later hit Spencer Gilliam on a 2-yard TD pass in the third quarter and a 72-yarder in the fourth. Gilliam had 10 catches for 128 yards.

Perry, 25 of 49 for 237 yards with three interceptions, threw TD passes of 8 and 57 yards to Scott Boylan for the Bears (1-3).

