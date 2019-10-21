Listen Live Sports

Denis Shapovalov gets call for Canada’s Davis Cup team

October 21, 2019 12:40 pm
 
MONTREAL (AP) — Fresh off his first ATP Tour title, Denis Shapovalov has been named to Canada’s team for the inaugural Davis Cup Finals.

Shapovalov, who won the Stockholm Open on Sunday, will be joined by Felix Auger-Aliassime, Milos Raonic and Vasek Pospisil at the Davis Cup Finals on Nov. 18-24 in Madrid.

Canada is grouped with Italy and the United States. There are six groups in the 18-team event. The group winners and the next two best teams advance to the quarterfinals.

This marks the first time the Davis Cup champion will be crowned at a neutral site during a weeklong event. Previously, World Group matches were played over the course of a year, with a best-of-five final at a home venue.

