The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Dennis Rodman denies slapping guest at Florida party

October 18, 2019 1:00 pm
 
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Dennis Rodman is pleading not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of slapping a man who was celebrating the former NBA star’s birthday at a Florida bar last May.

Rodman’s attorney Lorne Berkeley denies the accusation and says an investigation will exonerate the retired player.

Delray Beach Police say Jeff Soulouque attended the May 17 birthday event at the Buddha Sky Bar. They say Soulouque told an officer he was talking to someone behind the former player. An affidavit says Rodman turned around and smacked him and immediately apologized.

Soulouque said he was a little swollen the next morning and decided to press charges. The officer said he did not observe any swelling.

Berkeley pleaded not guilty Thursday in a Florida court on behalf of Rodman.

