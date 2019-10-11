Listen Live Sports

DeSean Jackson among several Eagles out for Sunday

October 11, 2019 4:22 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles will be missing several key players when they visit Minnesota, including wide receiver DeSean Jackson, cornerbacks Ronald Darby and Avonte Maddox and running back Darren Sproles.

Running back Corey Clement was placed on injured reserve and running back Boston Scott was promoted from the practice squad.

Jackson hasn’t played since suffering an abdomen injury in Week 2. He had two touchdown catches on deep throws in the season opener. Darby is missing his third straight game with a hamstring injury and Maddox suffered a neck injury in Week 4.

Sproles injured his calf last week. Also, defensive tackle Tim Jernigan remains sidelined with a foot injury.

The Eagles (3-2) have won two straight entering Sunday’s game against the Vikings (3-2).

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

