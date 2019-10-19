Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Devezin runs for 193 yards, leads Mercer over VMI 34-27

October 19, 2019 9:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Tyray Devezin had a career-high 193 yards rushing that included a late touchdown run and Mercer held off VMI for a 34-27 victory on Saturday.

Devezin broke loose on a 56-yard touchdown run that pushed the Bears’ lead to 34-20 with 3:01 left. Alex Ramsey scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with about a minute left to cap an 11-play, 69-yard drive for VMI. Mercer recovered the ensuing onside kick.

Mercer (3-4, 2-2 Southern) scored a pair of third-quarter touchdowns to stretch its lead to 27-6. Harrison Frost tossed a 9-yard score to Chris Ellington off a fake field-goal attempt, and Kaelean Riley added a 12-yard TD pass to Yahsyn McKee.

VMI (4-4, 3-2) answered early in the fourth on a 1-yard touchdown run from Ramsey, and a Reece Udinski 2-yard TD toss to Colby Rider.

Advertisement

Udinski was 26-of-46 passing for 263 yards. Ramsey ran for 125 yards on 27 carries.

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|19 Govies Give Back
10|21 DC CyberWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Japanese kindergartners perform for crew of USS Pioneer

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska