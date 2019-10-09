Listen Live Sports

Devils-Flyers Sums

October 9, 2019 10:53 pm
 
New Jersey 0 0 0—0
Philadelphia 0 1 3—4

First Period_None. Penalties_Wood, NJ, (roughing), 9:29.

Second Period_1, Philadelphia, Provorov 1 (Konecny, Niskanen), 9:52 (pp). Penalties_Gusev, NJ, (slashing), 7:59; Hayes, PHI, (tripping), 11:45; Raffl, PHI, (tripping), 13:33; Couturier, PHI, (delay of game), 17:29; Hayes, PHI, (delay of game), 17:29.

Third Period_2, Philadelphia, Hayes 1 (Giroux), 0:33 (pp). 3, Philadelphia, Couturier 1 (Provorov, Lindblom), 0:57. 4, Philadelphia, Konecny 3, 11:46. Penalties_Vatanen, NJ, (tripping), 0:20; Coleman, NJ, (hooking), 5:09; Gostisbehere, PHI, (slashing), 16:35.

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 10-7-8_25. Philadelphia 6-15-13_34.

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 0 of 5; Philadelphia 2 of 4.

Goalies_New Jersey, Schneider 0-1-0 (34 shots-30 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 2-0-0 (25-25).

A_19,658 (19,543). T_2:36.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Ryan Gibbons.

