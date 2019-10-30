Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dick Advocaat hired as Feyenoord coach to succeed Jaap Stam

October 30, 2019 2:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Feyenoord has hired Dick Advocaat as coach to succeed Jaap Stam, who resigned Monday after less than half a season in charge of the struggling Rotterdam club.

Feyenoord announced Wednesday that Advocaat, a veteran who has coached a string of domestic and national teams, will be in charge until the end of the season. Financial terms were not released.

Under Stam, Feyenoord slumped to 12th in the 18-team Dutch top-flight Eredivisie and lost 4-0 on Sunday to archrival Ajax.

Advocaat says: “If I can help the club, I’m happy to do it.”

Advertisement

Advocaat has coached teams including Rangers, Sunderland, PSV Eindhoven and Zenit St. Petersburg, and previously helped out at Feyenoord in 2016 as an adviser when it was struggling under the leadership of inexperienced coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advocaat, whose international management career includes leading the Netherlands, South Korea, Russia and Belgium, will be helped by a group of assistants including former Feyenoord defender John de Wolf.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 Hypersonic Weapons
10|28 56th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1941: FDR approves Lend-Lease aid to the USSR