DiNucci, Hamilton help James Madison beat Stony Brook in OT

October 5, 2019 10:04 pm
 
STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Ben DiNucci accounted for two touchdowns, Jawon Hamilton capped the scoring with a 3-yard run on the first possession of overtime, and James Madison beat Stony Brook 45-38 on Saturday night in a battle of two top teams in the Football Championship Subdivision.

Hamilton, who also had a 55-yard TD run in the first quarter, finished with 13 carries for 105 yards. DiNucci was 13-of-17 passing for 218 yards and a score and added 16 carries for 80 yards and a TD.

On the first play of OT, DiNucci hit Riley Stapleton for a 20-yard gain to set up Hamilton’s eventual winning TD.

Percy Agyei-Obese’s 24-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter gave James Madison (5-1, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association) a 38-28 lead.

Stony Brook then went three-and-out and James Madison quickly marched downfield before Gavin Heslop forced, and recovered, a fumble by Agyei-Obese at the 3. The Seawolves ripped off an eight-play, 97-yard drive capped by Ty Son Lawton’s 1-yard TD run to trim their deficit to 38-35 with 7:20 to play.

DiNucci converted three third downs — including a 7-yard run on third-and-6 — as the JMU offense took more than 5½ minutes off the clock before punting. Tyquell Fields hit Jean Constant for a 20-yard gain on fourth-and-14 and, two plays later, his 21-yard pass to Peter McKenzie set up Nick Courtney’s 47-yard field goal that tied it with five seconds left in regulation.

Fields finished with 318 yards passing and two scores and Lawton had 108 yards rushing and three TDs for Stony Brook (4-1, 1-1).

James Madison, which went into the game ranked No. 2 in the FCS Coaches poll, has won five in a row since a season-opening 20-13 loss to West Virginia.

The No. 24 Seawolves, who had their three-game win streak snapped, have lost five in a row against JMU.

