Dolphins-Bills Stats

Miami 0 14 0 7—21 Buffalo 6 3 0 22—31 First Quarter

Buf_FG Hauschka 39, 10:54.

Buf_FG Hauschka 43, 3:48.

Second Quarter

Mia_Ballage 3 run (Sanders kick), 14:49.

Buf_FG Hauschka 45, 10:06.

Mia_D.Parker 12 pass from Fitzpatrick (Sanders kick), 5:51.

Fourth Quarter

Buf_Brown 20 pass from Allen (Allen run), 13:50.

Buf_Beasley 3 pass from Allen (Hauschka kick), 6:31.

Mia_Fitzpatrick 11 run (Sanders kick), 1:45.

Buf_Hyde 45 kickoff return (Hauschka kick), 1:38.

A_68,340.

Mia Buf First downs 24 17 Total Net Yards 381 305 Rushes-yards 30-109 23-117 Passing 272 188 Punt Returns 1-19 3-22 Kickoff Returns 1-12 1-45 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0 Comp-Att-Int 23-35-1 16-26-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-10 2-14 Punts 4-49.0 3-42.3 Fumbles-Lost 3-1 0-0 Penalties-Yards 6-55 9-83 Time of Possession 33:31 26:29

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Miami, Walton 14-66, Drake 6-21, Fitzpatrick 6-13, Ballage 3-7, Haack 1-2. Buffalo, Gore 11-55, Allen 4-32, Singletary 7-26, DiMarco 1-4.

PASSING_Miami, Fitzpatrick 23-35-1-282. Buffalo, Allen 16-26-0-202.

RECEIVING_Miami, P.Williams 6-82, D.Parker 5-55, Gesicki 4-41, Hurns 3-53, Drake 3-37, Wilson 1-22, Walton 1-(minus 8). Buffalo, Brown 5-83, Beasley 3-16, Knox 2-22, McKenzie 2-11, DiMarco 1-27, D.Williams 1-23, Gore 1-11, Smith 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

