Dolphins-Bills Stats

|Miami
|0
|14
|0
|7—21
|Buffalo
|6
|3
|0
|22—31
|First Quarter
Buf_FG Hauschka 39, 10:54.
Buf_FG Hauschka 43, 3:48.
Mia_Ballage 3 run (Sanders kick), 14:49.
Buf_FG Hauschka 45, 10:06.
Mia_D.Parker 12 pass from Fitzpatrick (Sanders kick), 5:51.
Buf_Brown 20 pass from Allen (Allen run), 13:50.
Buf_Beasley 3 pass from Allen (Hauschka kick), 6:31.
Mia_Fitzpatrick 11 run (Sanders kick), 1:45.
Buf_Hyde 45 kickoff return (Hauschka kick), 1:38.
A_68,340.
|Mia
|Buf
|First downs
|24
|17
|Total Net Yards
|381
|305
|Rushes-yards
|30-109
|23-117
|Passing
|272
|188
|Punt Returns
|1-19
|3-22
|Kickoff Returns
|1-12
|1-45
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-35-1
|16-26-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-10
|2-14
|Punts
|4-49.0
|3-42.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-55
|9-83
|Time of Possession
|33:31
|26:29
RUSHING_Miami, Walton 14-66, Drake 6-21, Fitzpatrick 6-13, Ballage 3-7, Haack 1-2. Buffalo, Gore 11-55, Allen 4-32, Singletary 7-26, DiMarco 1-4.
PASSING_Miami, Fitzpatrick 23-35-1-282. Buffalo, Allen 16-26-0-202.
RECEIVING_Miami, P.Williams 6-82, D.Parker 5-55, Gesicki 4-41, Hurns 3-53, Drake 3-37, Wilson 1-22, Walton 1-(minus 8). Buffalo, Brown 5-83, Beasley 3-16, Knox 2-22, McKenzie 2-11, DiMarco 1-27, D.Williams 1-23, Gore 1-11, Smith 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
