The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Dominion Energy Charity Classic Par Scores

October 21, 2019 2:58 pm
 
Monday
At The Country Club of Virginia
Richmond, Va.
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,025; Par: 72
Final
Miguel Angel Jiménez, $305,000 67-68-63—198 -18
Tommy Tolles, $180,000 65-67-68—200 -16
Colin Montgomerie, $144,800 66-67-68—201 -15
Woody Austin, $98,000 70-68-65—203 -13
Bernhard Langer, $98,000 70-65-68—203 -13
Scott Parel, $98,000 66-66-71—203 -13
Wes Short, Jr., $72,000 69-68-67—204 -12
Steve Flesch, $60,000 70-67-68—205 -11
Carlos Franco, $60,000 68-69-68—205 -11
Joe Durant, $50,000 71-70-65—206 -10
Retief Goosen, $50,000 67-68-71—206 -10
Bart Bryant, $42,000 70-71-66—207 -9
Marco Dawson, $42,000 68-69-70—207 -9
Stephen Ames, $36,000 73-66-69—208 -8
Glen Day, $36,000 69-70-69—208 -8
Kirk Triplett, $36,000 72-68-68—208 -8
Ken Duke, $30,000 76-67-66—209 -7
Scott McCarron, $30,000 68-70-71—209 -7
Vijay Singh, $30,000 70-69-70—209 -7
Jay Haas, $25,400 69-71-70—210 -6
Rocco Mediate, $25,400 67-70-73—210 -6
John Daly, $22,067 68-72-71—211 -5
Billy Mayfair, $22,067 72-72-67—211 -5
Doug Garwood, $22,067 72-68-71—211 -5
Darren Clarke, $18,240 74-69-69—212 -4
Tom Gillis, $18,240 72-70-70—212 -4
Lee Janzen, $18,240 73-69-70—212 -4
Jeff Maggert, $18,240 72-68-72—212 -4
Kenny Perry, $18,240 71-69-72—212 -4
Jerry Kelly, $14,440 74-69-70—213 -3
Stephen Leaney, $14,440 71-70-72—213 -3
Jesper Parnevik, $14,440 71-69-73—213 -3
Gene Sauers, $14,440 69-69-75—213 -3
Jeff Sluman, $14,440 72-68-73—213 -3
Steve Jones, $11,750 73-71-70—214 -2
Corey Pavin, $11,750 70-70-74—214 -2
Jerry Smith, $11,750 73-73-68—214 -2
Ken Tanigawa, $11,750 72-71-71—214 -2
Tommy Armour III, $9,200 70-74-71—215 -1
Doug Barron, $9,200 73-71-71—215 -1
Bob Estes, $9,200 73-72-70—215 -1
Paul Goydos, $9,200 74-69-72—215 -1
Brandt Jobe, $9,200 73-73-69—215 -1
Tim Petrovic, $9,200 76-71-68—215 -1
John Riegger, $9,200 72-72-71—215 -1
Willie Wood, $9,200 74-70-71—215 -1
Billy Andrade, $7,000 70-74-72—216 E
John Huston, $7,000 69-72-75—216 E
Esteban Toledo, $7,000 71-70-75—216 E
David Frost, $6,000 79-70-68—217 +1
David McKenzie, $6,000 74-73-70—217 +1
Olin Browne, $5,067 74-68-76—218 +2
Kent Jones, $5,067 77-69-72—218 +2
Tom Pernice Jr., $5,067 75-73-70—218 +2
Paul Broadhurst, $4,500 73-73-73—219 +3
Cliff Kresge, $4,500 76-71-72—219 +3
Tom Byrum, $4,200 78-72-72—222 +6
Michael Allen, $3,900 78-73-72—223 +7
Mike Goodes, $3,900 73-79-71—223 +7
Chris DiMarco, $3,500 82-73-70—225 +9
Duffy Waldorf, $3,500 73-77-75—225 +9

