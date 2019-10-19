Listen Live Sports

Dominion Energy Charity Classic Scores

October 19, 2019 5:08 pm
 
Sunday
At The Country Club of Virginia
Richmond, Va.
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,025; Par: 72
Second Round
Tommy Tolles 65-67—132
Scott Parel 66-66—132
Colin Montgomerie 66-67—133
Bernhard Langer 70-65—135
Miguel Angel Jiménez 67-68—135
Retief Goosen 67-68—135
Steve Flesch 70-67—137
Wes Short, Jr. 69-68—137
Marco Dawson 68-69—137
Carlos Franco 68-69—137
Rocco Mediate 67-70—137
Woody Austin 70-68—138
Scott McCarron 68-70—138
Gene Sauers 69-69—138
Stephen Ames 73-66—139
Vijay Singh 70-69—139
Glen Day 69-70—139
Jeff Sluman 72-68—140
Jeff Maggert 72-68—140
Jesper Parnevik 71-69—140
Doug Garwood 72-68—140
Kirk Triplett 72-68—140
Kenny Perry 71-69—140
Corey Pavin 70-70—140
Jay Haas 69-71—140
John Daly 68-72—140
Joe Durant 71-70—141
Esteban Toledo 71-70—141
Stephen Leaney 71-70—141
Bart Bryant 70-71—141
John Huston 69-72—141
Gibby Gilbert III 72-70—142
Tom Gillis 72-70—142
Lee Janzen 73-69—142
Olin Browne 74-68—142
Ken Tanigawa 72-71—143
Darren Clarke 74-69—143
Paul Goydos 74-69—143
Jerry Kelly 74-69—143
Ken Duke 76-67—143
Billy Mayfair 72-72—144
John Riegger 72-72—144
Doug Barron 73-71—144
Billy Andrade 70-74—144
Tommy Armour III 70-74—144
Steve Jones 73-71—144
Willie Wood 74-70—144
David Toms 75-69—144
Bob Estes 73-72—145
Brandt Jobe 73-73—146
Jerry Smith 73-73—146
Paul Broadhurst 73-73—146
Kent Jones 77-69—146
David McKenzie 74-73—147
Tim Petrovic 76-71—147
Cliff Kresge 76-71—147
Tom Pernice Jr. 75-73—148
Michael Bradley 75-73—148
David Frost 79-70—149
Duffy Waldorf 73-77—150
Tom Byrum 78-72—150
Michael Allen 78-73—151
Mike Goodes 73-79—152
Chris DiMarco 82-73—155
Mark O’Meara 74-WD
Mark Calcavecchia 79-WD

