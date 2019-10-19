Dominion Energy Charity Classic Scores

Sunday At The Country Club of Virginia Richmond, Va. Purse: $2 million Yardage: 7,025; Par: 72 Second Round Tommy Tolles 65-67—132 Scott Parel 66-66—132 Colin Montgomerie 66-67—133 Bernhard Langer 70-65—135 Miguel Angel Jiménez 67-68—135 Retief Goosen 67-68—135 Steve Flesch 70-67—137 Wes Short, Jr. 69-68—137 Marco Dawson 68-69—137 Carlos Franco 68-69—137 Rocco Mediate 67-70—137 Woody Austin 70-68—138 Scott McCarron 68-70—138 Gene Sauers 69-69—138 Stephen Ames 73-66—139 Vijay Singh 70-69—139 Glen Day 69-70—139 Jeff Sluman 72-68—140 Jeff Maggert 72-68—140 Jesper Parnevik 71-69—140 Doug Garwood 72-68—140 Kirk Triplett 72-68—140 Kenny Perry 71-69—140 Corey Pavin 70-70—140 Jay Haas 69-71—140 John Daly 68-72—140 Joe Durant 71-70—141 Esteban Toledo 71-70—141 Stephen Leaney 71-70—141 Bart Bryant 70-71—141 John Huston 69-72—141 Gibby Gilbert III 72-70—142 Tom Gillis 72-70—142 Lee Janzen 73-69—142 Olin Browne 74-68—142 Ken Tanigawa 72-71—143 Darren Clarke 74-69—143 Paul Goydos 74-69—143 Jerry Kelly 74-69—143 Ken Duke 76-67—143 Billy Mayfair 72-72—144 John Riegger 72-72—144 Doug Barron 73-71—144 Billy Andrade 70-74—144 Tommy Armour III 70-74—144 Steve Jones 73-71—144 Willie Wood 74-70—144 David Toms 75-69—144 Bob Estes 73-72—145 Brandt Jobe 73-73—146 Jerry Smith 73-73—146 Paul Broadhurst 73-73—146 Kent Jones 77-69—146 David McKenzie 74-73—147 Tim Petrovic 76-71—147 Cliff Kresge 76-71—147 Tom Pernice Jr. 75-73—148 Michael Bradley 75-73—148 David Frost 79-70—149 Duffy Waldorf 73-77—150 Tom Byrum 78-72—150 Michael Allen 78-73—151 Mike Goodes 73-79—152 Chris DiMarco 82-73—155 Mark O’Meara 74-WD Mark Calcavecchia 79-WD

