Dominion Energy Charity Classic Scores

|Sunday
|At The Country Club of Virginia
|Richmond, Va.
|Purse: $2 million
|Yardage: 7,025; Par: 72
|Second Round
|Tommy Tolles
|65-67—132
|Scott Parel
|66-66—132
|Colin Montgomerie
|66-67—133
|Bernhard Langer
|70-65—135
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|67-68—135
|Retief Goosen
|67-68—135
|Steve Flesch
|70-67—137
|Wes Short, Jr.
|69-68—137
|Marco Dawson
|68-69—137
|Carlos Franco
|68-69—137
|Rocco Mediate
|67-70—137
|Woody Austin
|70-68—138
|Scott McCarron
|68-70—138
|Gene Sauers
|69-69—138
|Stephen Ames
|73-66—139
|Vijay Singh
|70-69—139
|Glen Day
|69-70—139
|Jeff Sluman
|72-68—140
|Jeff Maggert
|72-68—140
|Jesper Parnevik
|71-69—140
|Doug Garwood
|72-68—140
|Kirk Triplett
|72-68—140
|Kenny Perry
|71-69—140
|Corey Pavin
|70-70—140
|Jay Haas
|69-71—140
|John Daly
|68-72—140
|Joe Durant
|71-70—141
|Esteban Toledo
|71-70—141
|Stephen Leaney
|71-70—141
|Bart Bryant
|70-71—141
|John Huston
|69-72—141
|Gibby Gilbert III
|72-70—142
|Tom Gillis
|72-70—142
|Lee Janzen
|73-69—142
|Olin Browne
|74-68—142
|Ken Tanigawa
|72-71—143
|Darren Clarke
|74-69—143
|Paul Goydos
|74-69—143
|Jerry Kelly
|74-69—143
|Ken Duke
|76-67—143
|Billy Mayfair
|72-72—144
|John Riegger
|72-72—144
|Doug Barron
|73-71—144
|Billy Andrade
|70-74—144
|Tommy Armour III
|70-74—144
|Steve Jones
|73-71—144
|Willie Wood
|74-70—144
|David Toms
|75-69—144
|Bob Estes
|73-72—145
|Brandt Jobe
|73-73—146
|Jerry Smith
|73-73—146
|Paul Broadhurst
|73-73—146
|Kent Jones
|77-69—146
|David McKenzie
|74-73—147
|Tim Petrovic
|76-71—147
|Cliff Kresge
|76-71—147
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|75-73—148
|Michael Bradley
|75-73—148
|David Frost
|79-70—149
|Duffy Waldorf
|73-77—150
|Tom Byrum
|78-72—150
|Michael Allen
|78-73—151
|Mike Goodes
|73-79—152
|Chris DiMarco
|82-73—155
|Mark O’Meara
|74-WD
|Mark Calcavecchia
|79-WD
