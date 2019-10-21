Dominion Energy Charity Classic Scores

|Monday
|At The Country Club of Virginia
|Richmond, Va.
|Purse: $2 million
|Yardage: 7,025; Par: 72
|Final
|Miguel Angel Jiménez, $305,000
|67-68-63—198
|Tommy Tolles, $180,000
|65-67-68—200
|Colin Montgomerie, $144,800
|66-67-68—201
|Woody Austin, $98,000
|70-68-65—203
|Bernhard Langer, $98,000
|70-65-68—203
|Scott Parel, $98,000
|66-66-71—203
|Wes Short, Jr., $72,000
|69-68-67—204
|Steve Flesch, $60,000
|70-67-68—205
|Carlos Franco, $60,000
|68-69-68—205
|Joe Durant, $50,000
|71-70-65—206
|Retief Goosen, $50,000
|67-68-71—206
|Bart Bryant, $42,000
|70-71-66—207
|Marco Dawson, $42,000
|68-69-70—207
|Stephen Ames, $36,000
|73-66-69—208
|Glen Day, $36,000
|69-70-69—208
|Kirk Triplett, $36,000
|72-68-68—208
|Ken Duke, $30,000
|76-67-66—209
|Scott McCarron, $30,000
|68-70-71—209
|Vijay Singh, $30,000
|70-69-70—209
|Jay Haas, $25,400
|69-71-70—210
|Rocco Mediate, $25,400
|67-70-73—210
|John Daly, $22,067
|68-72-71—211
|Billy Mayfair, $22,067
|72-72-67—211
|Doug Garwood, $22,067
|72-68-71—211
|Darren Clarke, $18,240
|74-69-69—212
|Tom Gillis, $18,240
|72-70-70—212
|Lee Janzen, $18,240
|73-69-70—212
|Jeff Maggert, $18,240
|72-68-72—212
|Kenny Perry, $18,240
|71-69-72—212
|Jerry Kelly, $14,440
|74-69-70—213
|Stephen Leaney, $14,440
|71-70-72—213
|Jesper Parnevik, $14,440
|71-69-73—213
|Gene Sauers, $14,440
|69-69-75—213
|Jeff Sluman, $14,440
|72-68-73—213
|Steve Jones, $11,750
|73-71-70—214
|Corey Pavin, $11,750
|70-70-74—214
|Jerry Smith, $11,750
|73-73-68—214
|Ken Tanigawa, $11,750
|72-71-71—214
|Tommy Armour III, $9,200
|70-74-71—215
|Doug Barron, $9,200
|73-71-71—215
|Bob Estes, $9,200
|73-72-70—215
|Paul Goydos, $9,200
|74-69-72—215
|Brandt Jobe, $9,200
|73-73-69—215
|Tim Petrovic, $9,200
|76-71-68—215
|John Riegger, $9,200
|72-72-71—215
|Willie Wood, $9,200
|74-70-71—215
|Billy Andrade, $7,000
|70-74-72—216
|John Huston, $7,000
|69-72-75—216
|Esteban Toledo, $7,000
|71-70-75—216
|David Frost, $6,000
|79-70-68—217
|David McKenzie, $6,000
|74-73-70—217
|Olin Browne, $5,067
|74-68-76—218
|Kent Jones, $5,067
|77-69-72—218
|Tom Pernice Jr., $5,067
|75-73-70—218
|Paul Broadhurst, $4,500
|73-73-73—219
|Cliff Kresge, $4,500
|76-71-72—219
|Tom Byrum, $4,200
|78-72-72—222
|Michael Allen, $3,900
|78-73-72—223
|Mike Goodes, $3,900
|73-79-71—223
|Chris DiMarco, $3,500
|82-73-70—225
|Duffy Waldorf, $3,500
|73-77-75—225
