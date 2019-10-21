Dominion Energy Charity Classic Scores

Monday At The Country Club of Virginia Richmond, Va. Purse: $2 million Yardage: 7,025; Par: 72 Final Miguel Angel Jiménez, $305,000 67-68-63—198 Tommy Tolles, $180,000 65-67-68—200 Colin Montgomerie, $144,800 66-67-68—201 Woody Austin, $98,000 70-68-65—203 Bernhard Langer, $98,000 70-65-68—203 Scott Parel, $98,000 66-66-71—203 Wes Short, Jr., $72,000 69-68-67—204 Steve Flesch, $60,000 70-67-68—205 Carlos Franco, $60,000 68-69-68—205 Joe Durant, $50,000 71-70-65—206 Retief Goosen, $50,000 67-68-71—206 Bart Bryant, $42,000 70-71-66—207 Marco Dawson, $42,000 68-69-70—207 Stephen Ames, $36,000 73-66-69—208 Glen Day, $36,000 69-70-69—208 Kirk Triplett, $36,000 72-68-68—208 Ken Duke, $30,000 76-67-66—209 Scott McCarron, $30,000 68-70-71—209 Vijay Singh, $30,000 70-69-70—209 Jay Haas, $25,400 69-71-70—210 Rocco Mediate, $25,400 67-70-73—210 John Daly, $22,067 68-72-71—211 Billy Mayfair, $22,067 72-72-67—211 Doug Garwood, $22,067 72-68-71—211 Darren Clarke, $18,240 74-69-69—212 Tom Gillis, $18,240 72-70-70—212 Lee Janzen, $18,240 73-69-70—212 Jeff Maggert, $18,240 72-68-72—212 Kenny Perry, $18,240 71-69-72—212 Jerry Kelly, $14,440 74-69-70—213 Stephen Leaney, $14,440 71-70-72—213 Jesper Parnevik, $14,440 71-69-73—213 Gene Sauers, $14,440 69-69-75—213 Jeff Sluman, $14,440 72-68-73—213 Steve Jones, $11,750 73-71-70—214 Corey Pavin, $11,750 70-70-74—214 Jerry Smith, $11,750 73-73-68—214 Ken Tanigawa, $11,750 72-71-71—214 Tommy Armour III, $9,200 70-74-71—215 Doug Barron, $9,200 73-71-71—215 Bob Estes, $9,200 73-72-70—215 Paul Goydos, $9,200 74-69-72—215 Brandt Jobe, $9,200 73-73-69—215 Tim Petrovic, $9,200 76-71-68—215 John Riegger, $9,200 72-72-71—215 Willie Wood, $9,200 74-70-71—215 Billy Andrade, $7,000 70-74-72—216 John Huston, $7,000 69-72-75—216 Esteban Toledo, $7,000 71-70-75—216 David Frost, $6,000 79-70-68—217 David McKenzie, $6,000 74-73-70—217 Olin Browne, $5,067 74-68-76—218 Kent Jones, $5,067 77-69-72—218 Tom Pernice Jr., $5,067 75-73-70—218 Paul Broadhurst, $4,500 73-73-73—219 Cliff Kresge, $4,500 76-71-72—219 Tom Byrum, $4,200 78-72-72—222 Michael Allen, $3,900 78-73-72—223 Mike Goodes, $3,900 73-79-71—223 Chris DiMarco, $3,500 82-73-70—225 Duffy Waldorf, $3,500 73-77-75—225

