The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Doping test lab in Athens suspended due to underfunding

October 3, 2019 2:58 pm
 
MONTREAL (AP) — The World Anti-Doping Agency says it has suspended the laboratory in Athens from testing blood and urine samples for up to six months.

WADA says it acted due to the “lack of institutional support and investment for the laboratory” in the Greek capital.

During the suspension, samples typically tested in Athens must be transported to other WADA-accredited laboratories. The nearest ones are in Ankara, Turkey; Bucharest, Romania; and Rome.

