Drama to unfold as NASCAR elimination race begins at Kansas

October 20, 2019 1:37 pm
 
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Daniel Hemric is on the pole alongside David Ragan on Sunday, but all the action figures to happen behind them when the elimination race for NASCAR’s playoffs begins at Kansas Speedway.

Ryan Blaney starts third and Kyle Larson is fifth, though both of them already have secured a spot in the round of eight by virtue of their wins at Talladega and Dover.

Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch appear to be in good shape on points, and Kevin Harvick has a nice buffer even though he’ll start last. Harvick had trouble going through inspection on Saturday and never made it onto the track for a qualifying run.

Brad Keselowski, who will start fourth, and Penske Racing teammate Joey Logano are the last two drivers on the good side of the cut line. Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott, Clint Bowyer and William Byron are on the outside and could need a victory to advance in the playoffs.

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

