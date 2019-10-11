Ducks-Blue Jackets Sums

Anaheim 0 2 0—2 Columbus 0 1 0—1

First Period_None. Penalties_Ritchie, ANA, (holding), 18:51.

Second Period_1, Anaheim, Silfverberg 2 (Lindholm, Rakell), 12:59 (sh). 2, Anaheim, Fowler 2 (Kase, Larsson), 14:56. 3, Columbus, Dubois 1 (Jones), 16:16. Penalties_Del Zotto, ANA, (tripping), 4:25; Getzlaf, ANA, (delay of game), 12:20.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Atkinson, CBJ, (tripping), 8:24.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 8-7-8_23. Columbus 10-9-8_27.

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 1; Columbus 0 of 3.

Goalies_Anaheim, Miller 1-0-0 (27 shots-26 saves). Columbus, Korpisalo 1-2-0 (23-21).

A_15,368 (18,500). T_2:15.

Referees_Francis Charron, Furman South. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Brandon Gawryletz.

