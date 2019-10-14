Listen Live Sports

Ducks-Bruins Sum

October 14, 2019 3:44 pm
 
Anaheim 0 1 1—2
Boston 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, Boston, Pastrnak 3 (Krug, Bergeron), 4:18 (pp).

Second Period_2, Boston, Pastrnak 4 (Marchand), 11:38. 3, Anaheim, Rakell 2 (Fowler, Henrique), 17:52.

Third Period_4, Boston, Pastrnak 5, 2:20. 5, Boston, Pastrnak 6 (Krug, Marchand), 4:34 (pp). 6, Anaheim, Henrique 2 (N.Ritchie), 16:08.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 8-16-8_32. Boston 11-6-6_23.

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 4; Boston 2 of 3.

Goalies_Anaheim, Gibson 3-1-0 (23 shots-19 saves). Boston, Halak 1-1-0 (32-30).

A_17,193 (17,565). Referees_Eric Furlatt, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Pierre Racicot.

