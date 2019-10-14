Ducks-Bruins Sums

Anaheim 0 1 1—2 Boston 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, Boston, Pastrnak 3 (Krug, Bergeron), 4:18 (pp). Penalties_Del Zotto, ANA, (slashing), 4:10; Bergeron, BOS, (slashing), 17:16.

Second Period_2, Boston, Pastrnak 4 (Marchand), 11:38. 3, Anaheim, Rakell 2 (Henrique, Fowler), 17:52. Penalties_Pastrnak, BOS, (tripping), 4:40; Kampfer, BOS, (hooking), 9:28; Steel, ANA, (holding), 12:50; McAvoy, BOS, (delay of game), 18:53.

Third Period_4, Boston, Pastrnak 5, 2:20. 5, Boston, Pastrnak 6 (Marchand, Krug), 4:34 (pp). 6, Anaheim, Henrique 2 (N.Ritchie), 16:08. Penalties_Comtois, ANA, (holding), 3:37; Wagner, BOS, (roughing), 19:41; Getzlaf, ANA, (roughing), 19:41.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 8-16-8_32. Boston 11-6-6_23.

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 4; Boston 2 of 3.

Goalies_Anaheim, Gibson 3-2-0 (23 shots-19 saves). Boston, Halak 2-1-0 (32-30).

A_17,193 (17,565). T_2:41.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Pierre Racicot.

