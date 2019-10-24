Ducks-Stars Sums

Anaheim 0 1 0—1 Dallas 2 0 0—2

First Period_1, Dallas, Gurianov 1 (Cogliano), 2:42. 2, Dallas, Gurianov 2 (Oleksiak, Fedun), 17:37. Penalties_Silfverberg, ANA, (hooking), 8:32; Rakell, ANA, (cross checking), 9:19.

Second Period_3, Anaheim, Comtois 1 (Steel, Ritchie), 4:31 (pp). Penalties_Radulov, DAL, (slashing), 2:32; Klingberg, DAL, (holding), 18:40.

Third Period_None. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 8-11-11_30. Dallas 10-10-9_29.

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 1 of 2; Dallas 0 of 2.

Goalies_Anaheim, Gibson 4-5-0 (29 shots-27 saves). Dallas, Bishop 3-4-1 (30-29).

A_17,754 (18,532). T_2:30.

Referees_Dean Morton, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Libor Suchanek.

