Duke picked to win ACC; Nwora voted preseason player of year

October 10, 2019 4:06 pm
 
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Duke is the preseason pick to win the Atlantic Coast Conference while Louisville forward Jordan Nwora is the league’s preseason player of the year.

The ACC released its preseason poll Thursday following a vote of 111 media members at the league’s media day earlier this week in Charlotte.

Duke, which received 51 first place votes and 1,564 voting points, is the preseason favorite for the fourth straight year and the sixth time in seven seasons. Behind preseason freshman of the year Cole Anthony, North Carolina was picked second, followed by Louisville and reigning national champion Virginia.

Nwora and Anthony were joined on the preseason all-ACC team by Duke’s Tre Jones, Notre Dame’s John Mooney and Virginia’s Mamadi Diakite.

