Duke running back Brown out for season with shoulder injury

October 3, 2019 7:37 pm
 
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke running back Brittain Brown is out for the season with a shoulder injury.

Team spokesman Kat Castner said Brown had season-ending surgery on his left shoulder Thursday.

The procedure came two days after coach David Cutcliffe said Brown and the staff were weighing the possibility of having the procedure.

Brown has carried just 12 times this season for 56 yards while dealing with the injury that kept him out of the victory at Middle Tennessee State. He carried twice for 13 yards in the win at Virginia Tech last week but did not return after re-injuring his shoulder.

With Brown out, Deon Jackson and Mataeo Durant shape up as the Blue Devils’ top options at running back for this week’s game against Pittsburgh. They have combined to average 88.5 yards.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

