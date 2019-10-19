Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

E. Kentucky uses outburst to distance itself from Murray St.

October 19, 2019 7:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Parker McKinney threw for 256 yards and two scores, Alonzo Booth ran for two touchdowns and Eastern Kentucky held off Murray State 34-27 on Saturday.

Zaden Webber kicked a 49-yard field goal with 10:14 left in the first quarter to give the Racers their only lead of the day. McKinney followed with TD passes of 56 and 14 yards to Alex Cabrera and Jerome Goss respectively. Preston Rice countered with an 18-yard pass to James Sappington to bring Murray State within 14-10.

Eastern Kentucky (4-3, 2-1 Ohio Valley Conference) ended the half with a 38-yard field goal, and that started a run of 20-unanswered points for the Colonels and Murray State (4-4, 2-2) never recovered.

After closing to within a touchdown, the Colonels tightened on defense and forced Murray State to punt, turnover on downs and picked off Rice on the Racers’ final possession.

Advertisement

Rice was 39-of-58 passing for 373 yards and two scores but was intercepted three times.

        Insight by VMware: Learn the latest in how agencies are approaching cloud computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|19 Govies Give Back
10|21 DC CyberWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Japanese kindergartners perform for crew of USS Pioneer

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska