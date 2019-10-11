Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Eaddy runs for 3 TDs, Princeton beats Lafayette 28-3

October 11, 2019 10:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Collin Eaddy ran 17 times for 89 yards and three touchdowns to help Princeton stay undefeated with a 28-3 win over Lafayette on Friday night.

The Tigers (4-0) extended their overall winning streak to 14 games, including their 10-0 season last year.

Eaddy scored twice in the first half, a 1-yard run late in the first quarter and a 5-yard run in the middle of the second to make it 14-0. Jeffrey Kordenbrock kicked a 26-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 14-3 for the Leopards (0-6) before halftime.

Eaddy finsihed a nine-play, 63-yard drive with a 3-yard TD run on the first possession of the third quarter and, on Princeton’s next drive, Trey Gray capped the scoring with a 4-yard TD run with 5:41 left in the third.

Advertisement

Kevin Davidsonwas 13 of 20 for 170 yards for Princeton.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|10 Ignite '19 Federal
10|11 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor reads to elementary school students

Today in History

1968: First manned Apollo mission launched